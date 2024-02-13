See which team has the best odds to land Bears QB Justin Fields via trade

Thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This year’s class is top-heavy with quarterbacks, which puts Chicago in a bit of a pickle with current QB Justin Fields. Chicago could retain Fields and make another trade back from No. 1, or they could trade Fields and reset the QB clock with a rookie.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for what team Fields will take his first snap with in 2024, but they are only available to bet on in 11 states/provinces. Bettors in WV, NH, CO, MI, IL, OR, WY, AZ, LA, ON and MD should be able to see odds predicting Fields’ team in 2024. As of Tuesday, February 13, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites at -125 and are followed by the Bears (+200), Atlanta Falcons (+600), New England Patriots (+650) and the Denver Broncos (+1200). It remains to be seen what kind of offer Chicago expects from a prospective trade partner, but a second-round pick this year or a combo of picks would likely be tough to pass up.

Fields has one year left on his rookie contract. Being a first round pick, there is a looming fifth-year option that his team, current or new, could pick up. He played in 13 games in 2023 and threw for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The best aspect of Fields’ game is his rushing upside. He led the Bears in rushing last season with 657 yards and four touchdowns on 124 carries.

Pittsburgh finished last season 10-7 and in third place in the AFC North. They made the playoffs despite an injury to starting quarterback Kenny Pickett. He was drafted in the first round in 2022, but there has been genuine concern over his play to this point in his career. Pickett played in 11 full games this season, getting hurt in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. He finished with 2,070 yards with only six touchdowns to four interceptions. It didn’t get much better after Pickett was injured as Mitchell Trubisky lost to the Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts. It wasn’t until third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph took over the offense in Week 16 that the Steelers started winning again.

The Steelers mutually parted ways with Trubisky already this offseason. Rudolph is a free agent, which would just leave Pickett as the starting QB. You can try and blame offensive coordinator Matt Canada for Pickett’s performance, but the second-year QB just flat out looked bad last year. Trading for Fields may not cost the Steelers much draft capital and gives them at least a more versatile option as they try to open up their offensive playbook in 2024.

Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke don’t look like the answer for Atlanta. The Falcons have the roster to win the NFC South next year and are in a similar position to Pittsburgh, where a competent quarterback greatly increases their odds. New England could be in the mix for Fields if they use the No. 3 overall pick on a wide receiver and not a rookie quarterback. Denver is currently a surprise, but mainly because they still roster veteran QB Russell Wilson, who could be cut this offseason.