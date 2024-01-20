Going over history of Ravens vs. Texans in NFL playoffs

The No. 1 Baltimore Ravens host the No. 4 Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, January 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. We take a look back at the history of the two teams in the playoffs.

NFL Playoff History: Ravens vs. Texans

Have Baltimore and Houston faced each other?

The Texans and Ravens have faced off 13 times in franchise history, but only once in the postseason. They played each other in 2012 in the Divisional Round, and the Ravens beat the Texans, 20-13. Houston was the No. 3 seed, and Baltimore was No. 2. The Ravens went on to lose to the Patriots in the AFC Championship.

The Texans are 2-11 against the Ravens all-time.

What does it tell us about this matchup?

The Ravens have dominated the Texans throughout the two teams’ matchup history, but the Texans were struggling to get past a .500 record in several seasons that saw them lose to Baltimore. This is an all-new Texans team with CJ Stroud at the helm and a powerhouse defense backing him up. It’s hard to compare former Houston teams with the current iteration, though Baltimore still enters the matchup as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.