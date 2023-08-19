Dolphins vs. Texans: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Miami Dolphins will travel to face off against the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The Dolphins lost their first game 19-3 against the Atlanta Falcons while the Houston Texans took down the New England Patriots 20-9. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Miami Dolphins

The defense wasn't the issue for the Dolphins in their opening preseason game. They allowed a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 26 yard interception return for a touchdown. Skylar Thompson and Mike White split time at quarterback and neither played great. They went a combined 19-30 for 149 yards and three interceptions. There's a chance we see the starters in the second game of the preseason.

Which Dolphins will play, expected inactives

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud made his debut for the Texans and it didn't go great. He was 2-4 for 13 yards and an interception. Behind him, Davis Mills and Case Keenum went a combined 18-26 for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest takeaway from this game for me was that the Texans got a steal in Tank Dell. Many analysts were calling him a steal in the draft and he showed why. Dell caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Which Texans will play, expected inactives

Head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that Stroud will once again start for the Texans on Saturday. All signs have pointed towards the rookie being the Week 1 starter for the team.