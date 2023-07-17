Who is in the Madden 99 Club?

EA Sports began releasing their rankings for the upcoming Madden ‘24 video game on Monday and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was first player in this year’s edition to join the ‘99 Club.’
The ‘99 Club’ refers to the group of players to receive the game’s top ranking at 99 overall for a given year. The honor is reserved for the absolute best players the NFL has to offer and going through the list of 99’s provides a good snapshot of who was dominating the league at the time. It should be noted that for a few years around the turn of the century, there were a handful of players that actually achieved a 100 overall designation before EA Sports ultimately decided to settle on 99 as the top ranking. And for the Nintendo 64 edition of Madden ‘98, Jerry Rice received a 189 ranking. That’s not a typo. ONE. EIGHT. NINE.
Below, we’ll go over the full list of everyone in the Madden ‘99 Club.’ It should be noted that in recent years, EA Sports have bumped up players to a 99 in the middle of the season. We’ll stick with the players who received the outright 99 designation before the season.
Madden ‘24
WR Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Madden ‘23
OT Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers
WR Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders
DE Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns
DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
Madden ‘22
QB Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (cover)
TE Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
WR Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers
DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
CB Jalen Ramsey - Los Angeles Rams
Madden ‘21
QB Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
RB Christian McCaffrey - Carolina Panthers
WR Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints
DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
CB Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots
Madden ‘20
LB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks
LB Khalil Mack - Chicago Bears
DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
WR DeAndre Hopkins - Houston Texans
Madden ‘19
LB Luke Kuechly - Carolina Panthers
LB Von Miller - Denver Broncos
DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
WR Antonio Brown - Pittsburgh Steelers (cover)
TE Rob Gronkowski - New England Patriots
QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots
QB Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers
Madden ‘18
QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots (cover)
DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams
LB Von Miller - Denver Broncos
Madden ‘17
TE Rob Gronkowski - New England Patriots (cover)
DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans
LB Luke Kuechly - Carolina Panthers
LB Von Miller - Denver Broncos
Madden ‘16
CB Richard Sherman - Seattle Seahawks
DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans
WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions
Madden ‘15
CB Richard Sherman - Seattle Seahawks (cover)
DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans
WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions
Madden ‘14 (branded as Madden 25)
DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans
WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions
RB Adrian Peterson - Minnesota Vikings (cover)
Madden ‘13
WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions (cover)
QB Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers
LB DeMarcus Ware - Dallas Cowboys
CB Darrelle Revis - New York Jets
Madden ‘12
CB Darrelle Revis - New York Jets
QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots
S Troy Polamalu - Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers
Madden ‘11
CB Darrelle Revis - New York Jets
QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts
QB Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (cover)
RB Chris Johnson - Tennessee Titans
DE Jared Allen - Minnesota Vikings
LB Patrick Willis - San Francisco 49ers
Madden ‘10
QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts
S Troy Polamalu - Pittsburgh Steelers (cover)
WR Larry Fitzgerald - Arizona Cardinals (cover)
DT Albert Haynesworth - Washington Commanders
S Ed Reed - Baltimore Ravens
CB Nnamdi Asomugha - Oakland Raiders
Madden ‘09
QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots
QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts
TE Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers
WR Randy Moss - New England Patriots
RB LaDainian Tomlinson - San Diego Chargers
S Bob Sanders - Indianapolis Colts
Madden ‘08
QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts
RB LaDainian Tomlinson - San Diego Chargers
S Ed Reed - Baltimore Ravens
LB Brian Urlacher - Chicago Bears
CB Champ Bailey - Denver Broncos
Madden ‘07
QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts
CB Champ Bailey - Denver Broncos
TE Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers
FB Lorenzo Neal - San Diego Chargers
OT Walter Jones - Seattle Seahawks
P Shane Lechler - Oakland Raiders
Madden ‘06
QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts
K Adam Vinatieri - New England Patriots
K David Akers - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens
OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens
WR Randy Moss - Oakland Raiders
Madden ‘05
LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens (cover)
OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens
CB Champ Bailey - Denver Broncos
K Mike Vanderjagt - Indianapolis Colts
Madden ‘04
K Adam Vinatieri - New England Patriots
LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens
WR Terrell Owens - San Francisco 49ers
WR Marvin Harrison - Indianapolis Colts
LB Derrick Brooks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Brian Dawkins - Philadelphia Eagles
Madden ‘03
RB Marshall Faulk - St. Louis Rams (cover)
OG Larry Allen - Dallas Cowboys
DT Warren Sapp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DE Michael Strahan - New York Giants
LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens
Madden ‘02
LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens
DT Warren Sapp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens
RB Marshall Faulk - St. Louis Rams
TE Tony Gonzalez - Kansas City Chiefs
Madden ‘01
None
Madden ‘00
CB Deion Sanders - Dallas Cowboys (100)
FB Mike Alstott - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100)
RB Barry Sanders - Detroit Lions
C Dermontti Dawson - Pittsburgh Steelers
P Matt Turk - Washington Commanders
Madden ‘99
RB Barry Sanders - Detroit Lions (100)
CB Deion Sanders - Dallas Cowboys (100)
WR Jerry Rice - San Francisco 49ers (100)
TE Shannon Sharpe - Denver Broncos (100)
TE Mark Chmura - Green Bay Packers (100)
OT Tony Boselli - Jacksonville Jaguars (100)
OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens
OG Larry Allen - Dallas Cowboys
C Dermontti Dawson - Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Ben Coates - New England Patriots
OG Randall McDaniel - Minnesota Vikings
OG Mark Schlereth - Denver Broncos
OT Willie Roaf - New Orleans Saints
DE Bruce Smith - Buffalo Bills
DE Neil Smith - Denver Broncos
DE Reggie White - Green Bay Packers
DE Tony Brackens - Jacksonville Jaguars
LB Ken Norton Jr. - San Francisco 49ers
CB Jason Sehorn - New York Giants
K Morten Andersen - Atlanta Falcons