Who is in the Madden 99 Club?

EA Sports began releasing their rankings for the upcoming Madden ‘24 video game on Monday and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was first player in this year’s edition to join the ‘99 Club.’

The ‘99 Club’ refers to the group of players to receive the game’s top ranking at 99 overall for a given year. The honor is reserved for the absolute best players the NFL has to offer and going through the list of 99’s provides a good snapshot of who was dominating the league at the time. It should be noted that for a few years around the turn of the century, there were a handful of players that actually achieved a 100 overall designation before EA Sports ultimately decided to settle on 99 as the top ranking. And for the Nintendo 64 edition of Madden ‘98, Jerry Rice received a 189 ranking. That’s not a typo. ONE. EIGHT. NINE.

Below, we’ll go over the full list of everyone in the Madden ‘99 Club.’ It should be noted that in recent years, EA Sports have bumped up players to a 99 in the middle of the season. We’ll stick with the players who received the outright 99 designation before the season.

Madden ‘24

WR Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Madden ‘23

OT Trent Williams - San Francisco 49ers

WR Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders

DE Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns

DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

Madden ‘22

QB Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (cover)

TE Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

WR Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers

DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

CB Jalen Ramsey - Los Angeles Rams

Madden ‘21

QB Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

RB Christian McCaffrey - Carolina Panthers

WR Michael Thomas - New Orleans Saints

DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

CB Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots

Madden ‘20

LB Bobby Wagner - Seattle Seahawks

LB Khalil Mack - Chicago Bears

DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

WR DeAndre Hopkins - Houston Texans

Madden ‘19

LB Luke Kuechly - Carolina Panthers

LB Von Miller - Denver Broncos

DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

WR Antonio Brown - Pittsburgh Steelers (cover)

TE Rob Gronkowski - New England Patriots

QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots

QB Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

Madden ‘18

QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots (cover)

DT Aaron Donald - Los Angeles Rams

LB Von Miller - Denver Broncos

Madden ‘17

TE Rob Gronkowski - New England Patriots (cover)

DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans

LB Luke Kuechly - Carolina Panthers

LB Von Miller - Denver Broncos

Madden ‘16

CB Richard Sherman - Seattle Seahawks

DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans

WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions

Madden ‘15

CB Richard Sherman - Seattle Seahawks (cover)

DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans

WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions

Madden ‘14 (branded as Madden 25)

DE JJ Watt - Houston Texans

WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions

RB Adrian Peterson - Minnesota Vikings (cover)

Madden ‘13

WR Calvin Johnson - Detroit Lions (cover)

QB Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

LB DeMarcus Ware - Dallas Cowboys

CB Darrelle Revis - New York Jets

Madden ‘12

CB Darrelle Revis - New York Jets

QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots

S Troy Polamalu - Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers

Madden ‘11

CB Darrelle Revis - New York Jets

QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts

QB Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints (cover)

RB Chris Johnson - Tennessee Titans

DE Jared Allen - Minnesota Vikings

LB Patrick Willis - San Francisco 49ers

Madden ‘10

QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts

S Troy Polamalu - Pittsburgh Steelers (cover)

WR Larry Fitzgerald - Arizona Cardinals (cover)

DT Albert Haynesworth - Washington Commanders

S Ed Reed - Baltimore Ravens

CB Nnamdi Asomugha - Oakland Raiders

Madden ‘09

QB Tom Brady - New England Patriots

QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts

TE Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers

WR Randy Moss - New England Patriots

RB LaDainian Tomlinson - San Diego Chargers

S Bob Sanders - Indianapolis Colts

Madden ‘08

QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts

RB LaDainian Tomlinson - San Diego Chargers

S Ed Reed - Baltimore Ravens

LB Brian Urlacher - Chicago Bears

CB Champ Bailey - Denver Broncos

Madden ‘07

QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts

CB Champ Bailey - Denver Broncos

TE Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers

FB Lorenzo Neal - San Diego Chargers

OT Walter Jones - Seattle Seahawks

P Shane Lechler - Oakland Raiders

Madden ‘06

QB Peyton Manning - Indianapolis Colts

K Adam Vinatieri - New England Patriots

K David Akers - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens

OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens

WR Randy Moss - Oakland Raiders

Madden ‘05

LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens (cover)

OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens

CB Champ Bailey - Denver Broncos

K Mike Vanderjagt - Indianapolis Colts

Madden ‘04

K Adam Vinatieri - New England Patriots

LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens

WR Terrell Owens - San Francisco 49ers

WR Marvin Harrison - Indianapolis Colts

LB Derrick Brooks - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Brian Dawkins - Philadelphia Eagles

Madden ‘03

RB Marshall Faulk - St. Louis Rams (cover)

OG Larry Allen - Dallas Cowboys

DT Warren Sapp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Michael Strahan - New York Giants

LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens

Madden ‘02

LB Ray Lewis - Baltimore Ravens

DT Warren Sapp - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens

RB Marshall Faulk - St. Louis Rams

TE Tony Gonzalez - Kansas City Chiefs

Madden ‘01

None

Madden ‘00

CB Deion Sanders - Dallas Cowboys (100)

FB Mike Alstott - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100)

RB Barry Sanders - Detroit Lions

C Dermontti Dawson - Pittsburgh Steelers

P Matt Turk - Washington Commanders

Madden ‘99

RB Barry Sanders - Detroit Lions (100)

CB Deion Sanders - Dallas Cowboys (100)

WR Jerry Rice - San Francisco 49ers (100)

TE Shannon Sharpe - Denver Broncos (100)

TE Mark Chmura - Green Bay Packers (100)

OT Tony Boselli - Jacksonville Jaguars (100)

OT Jonathan Ogden - Baltimore Ravens

OG Larry Allen - Dallas Cowboys

C Dermontti Dawson - Pittsburgh Steelers

TE Ben Coates - New England Patriots

OG Randall McDaniel - Minnesota Vikings

OG Mark Schlereth - Denver Broncos

OT Willie Roaf - New Orleans Saints

DE Bruce Smith - Buffalo Bills

DE Neil Smith - Denver Broncos

DE Reggie White - Green Bay Packers

DE Tony Brackens - Jacksonville Jaguars

LB Ken Norton Jr. - San Francisco 49ers

CB Jason Sehorn - New York Giants

K Morten Andersen - Atlanta Falcons