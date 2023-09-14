Full list of Week 2 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back and Week 2 is upon us. The first week of the season was filled with notable upsets, a few close calls, and some serious blowouts. The Lions, Bucs, and Jets all scored surprise wins, the 49ers and Cowboys impressed as favorites, and the Jaguars, Ravens, and Commanders barely handled their business.

The second week isn’t make-or-break time for anybody, but it will start to let us know if what we saw in Week 1 was for real or just a mirage. The week kicks off with an interesting Vikings-Eagles contest. In Week 1, Minnesota was upset at home by the Bucs while Philadelphia won a tough road game against the Patriots. Both have something to prove on Thursday Night Football.

I’m back for another week of picks with confidence levels attached. Last week, I finished 9-7 overall. My high confidence picks and no confidence picks were each 2-0. My low confidence picks were 2-2 and my medium confidence picks were 3-5.

Here’s a look at my picks for the week. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

High confidence

49ers over Rams

Cowboys over Jets

Medium confidence

Eagles over Vikings

Giants over Cardinals

Dolphins over Patriots

Bills over Raiders

Low confidence

Packers over Falcons

Bengals over Ravens

Lions over Seahawks

Chiefs over Jaguars

Texans over Colts***

Broncos over Commanders

Bucs over Bears

No confidence

Titans over Chargers***

Panthers over Saints***

Steelers over Browns***