Full list of Week 2 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back and Week 2 is upon us. The first week of the season was filled with notable upsets, a few close calls, and some serious blowouts. The Lions, Bucs, and Jets all scored surprise wins, the 49ers and Cowboys impressed as favorites, and the Jaguars, Ravens, and Commanders barely handled their business.
The second week isn’t make-or-break time for anybody, but it will start to let us know if what we saw in Week 1 was for real or just a mirage. The week kicks off with an interesting Vikings-Eagles contest. In Week 1, Minnesota was upset at home by the Bucs while Philadelphia won a tough road game against the Patriots. Both have something to prove on Thursday Night Football.
I’m back for another week of picks with confidence levels attached. Last week, I finished 9-7 overall. My high confidence picks and no confidence picks were each 2-0. My low confidence picks were 2-2 and my medium confidence picks were 3-5.
Here’s a look at my picks for the week. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
High confidence
49ers over Rams
Cowboys over Jets
Medium confidence
Eagles over Vikings
Giants over Cardinals
Dolphins over Patriots
Bills over Raiders
Low confidence
Packers over Falcons
Bengals over Ravens
Lions over Seahawks
Chiefs over Jaguars
Texans over Colts***
Broncos over Commanders
Bucs over Bears
No confidence
Titans over Chargers***
Panthers over Saints***
Steelers over Browns***