Full list of Week 1 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL returns Thursday night with the Chiefs and Lions kicking off the 2023 regular season. There are 272 games to be played until we reach the playoffs and it starts at Arrowhead Stadium.

The start of the season also means it’s time to get your predictions in for pick ‘em contests. There are a variety of ways to approach pick ‘em contests. You can pick every game straight up or every game against the spread. Some contests might not require you pick every game on the slate, but plenty require all. And some will even mix in confidence levels.

Confidence pools require you to pick winners, but then you also have to assign a level of confidence. For Week 1, that would mean assigning 16 points to the pick you feel most confident in, 15 for the next most confident, and all the way down to 1 for the pick you feel least confident about.

Each Thursday, I’ll be providing my weekly picks broken down into confidence levels. I have high, medium, low, and no confidence picks. I’ve dropped in three asterisks next to games that are a betting upset.

High confidence

Ravens over Texans

Commanders over Cardinals

Medium confidence

Seahawks over Rams

Vikings over Bucs

Chiefs over Lions

Eagles over Patriots

Titans over Saints***

Cowboys over Giants

Bills over Jets

49ers over Steelers

Low confidence

Colts over Jaguars***

Falcons over Panthers

Chargers over Dolphins

Browns over Bengals***

No confidence

Raiders over Broncos***

Packers over Bears***