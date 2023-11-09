Week 10 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

Week 10 is upon us and it’s time once again for weekly Survivor picks. Last week saw a couple upsets, with the Vikings stunning the Falcons in Atlanta being the most notable. We nearly saw the Cowboys get a big road upset of the Eagles, but that came up short.

There was not a lot of movement in remaining Survivor pools, and so we’re back with another set of picks. DraftKings Sportsbook is still offering new Survivor pools, this time as a “10th chance” now that we’re in Week 10. If you haven’t played Survivor, the game involves picking one team to win each week. If they win, you advance. If they lose, you’re eliminated. The biggest catch is you cannot pick the same team twice. The last person(s) standing wins the prize money.

I had a strong Week 9, nailing all three of my predictions. I picked Ravens over Seahawks as my safe pick, Browns over Cardinals as my value pick, and Falcons over Vikings as my trap pick. Cleveland holds some value in December, but it was worthwhile to use them in Arizona’s last game before Kyle Murray returns.

Safest picks

Cowboys over Giants

People have been waiting to use Dallas and even though this is a divisional matchup, the Giants are terrible. Dallas offers future value with a road game against Carolina next week and a home game against Washington the week after. If you’re looking to save them, next week against the Panthers is a good time to use the Cowboys.

Best value picks

Seahawks over Commanders

Seattle has limited future value with a home game against the Steelers in Week 17 and maybe a road game agains the Titans in Week 16 offering future value. They’re a good team to use this week.

Trap pick

Bills over Broncos

Denver is 3-5, but is coming off a bye after beating the Packers and Chiefs in consecutive weeks. Meanwhile, the Bills are stumbling, with wins and losses alternating the past five weeks. This inclusion as a trap pick is more a concern about uncertainty around Denver than the Bills recent struggles.