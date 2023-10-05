Full list of Week 5 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is passing through the quarter mark in Week 5 and the first bye weeks are upon us. The Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers are all getting the week off after playing four games. Notably, this week also brings a second straight London game for the Jaguars. They beat the Falcons last week and will face the Bills this week with an extra week spent across the pond.

As we get ready for this week, it’s time for my weekly confidence picks. I pick every game straight-up for Week 5 and then assign a level of confidence including high, medium, low, and no confidence. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I was 11-5 overall. I went 2-0 on high confidence picks, 4-0 on medium confidence picks, 4-4 on low confidence picks, and 1-1 on no confidence picks. On to this week’s picks!

High confidence

Commanders over Bears

Dolphins over Giants

Lions over Panthers

Chiefs over Vikings

Medium confidence

Bills over Jaguars

Ravens over Steelers

Eagles over Rams

49ers over Cowboys

Low confidence

Texans over Falcons***

Saints over Patriots***

Titans over Colts

Cardinals over Bengals***

Raiders over Packers***

No confidence

Jets over Broncos***