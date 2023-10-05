 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of Week 5 straight-up picks with confidence levels

We make picks for all 16 NFL games with levels of confidence ahead of Week 5.

By David Fucillo
Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff #16 talk prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NFL is passing through the quarter mark in Week 5 and the first bye weeks are upon us. The Browns, Chargers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers are all getting the week off after playing four games. Notably, this week also brings a second straight London game for the Jaguars. They beat the Falcons last week and will face the Bills this week with an extra week spent across the pond.

As we get ready for this week, it’s time for my weekly confidence picks. I pick every game straight-up for Week 5 and then assign a level of confidence including high, medium, low, and no confidence. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I was 11-5 overall. I went 2-0 on high confidence picks, 4-0 on medium confidence picks, 4-4 on low confidence picks, and 1-1 on no confidence picks. On to this week’s picks!

High confidence

Commanders over Bears
Dolphins over Giants
Lions over Panthers
Chiefs over Vikings

Medium confidence

Bills over Jaguars
Ravens over Steelers
Eagles over Rams
49ers over Cowboys

Low confidence

Texans over Falcons***
Saints over Patriots***
Titans over Colts
Cardinals over Bengals***
Raiders over Packers***

No confidence

Jets over Broncos***

