Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco injury: What status means for AFC Championship vs. Ravens

Game status update: Pacheco has been ruled ACTIVE for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The Ravens earned the No. 1 seed in the conference and are the favorites in this game. The Chiefs will need to be at full strength to have their best shot of pulling an upset, but starting running back Isiah Pacheco is questionable for the game with an ankle and toe injury.

Pacheco did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was upgraded to limited by the end of the week. The expectation is that he will suit up, but technically, he will test the injury during pregame warmups to make sure he is good to go. If he is ruled inactive, backup running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire would likely see a boost in carries.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Isiah Pacheco impact

Pacheco played in 14 games during the regular season. He led Kansas City with 935 yards and seven touchdowns on 205 carries. Pacheco added 244 yards and two more scores on 44 receptions in the passing game. So far, through two playoff games, he has picked up 186 rushing yards and two scores.

NFL DFS analysis

The Baltimore defense is one of the best units in the league. Still, they allow middle-of-the-order DFS numbers to opposing running backs, so it is one of the better matchups for the Chiefs. If you’re feeling risky, you could start Pacheco as your Captain, and it would run you $14,100 of your total salary. This cap hit drops to $9,400 as a flex. Personally, I’d lean toward rostering Pacheco as a flex, but in order to fit his salary, you will need to come up with some DFS values to offset the cap hit.