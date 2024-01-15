Bucs QB Baker Mayfield injury: What status means for NFC Wild Card vs. Eagles

The No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs on Monday night. The Bucs were able to take the NFC South title and get a home game in the playoffs with a Week 18 win. Tampa Bay has one issue; QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a few nagging injuries going into this matchup. We update you on the latest news around Mayfield’s status for the NFC Wild Card game.

2024 NFL Playoff injury report

Update — Mayfield is officially active for the Wild Card game vs. the Eagles.

Baker Mayfield impact

Mayfield is expected to play in Monday’s contest despite ankle and ribs injuries. He’s still being listed as questionable to play but reports are saying he’ll be fine. So expect Mayfield to be active for his first playoff game since 2020 with the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield was pretty good in his last Wild Card appearance, throwing for three TDs and 263 passing yards in a 48-37 win over the Steelers. Other than Mayfield, the Bucs are pretty healthy entering this game.

NFL DFS analysis

Mayfield should be fine to roll out in NFL DFS and other fantasy football formats. The Eagles still have one of the worst secondaries in the NFL and a pretty poor defensive unit overall. During the regular season, Philly allowed 356 total yards of offense per game. The Bucs finished the regular season ranked 4th in passing yards per game. So Mayfield stacks with Mike Evans ($6,900) and Chris Godwin ($6,200) should be popular and strong options for the two-game slate Monday on DraftKings.

Betting analysis

This shouldn’t impact betting lines much. If Mayfield is active, he shouldn’t be held back throwing the ball. The issue is potential for Mayfield to be injured during the game. It’s in play and is a bit concerning. Not enough to get us off some passing/receiving prop bets against such a bad Philly defense.