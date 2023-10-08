Amon-Ra St. Brown is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be inactive today. The Lions are hosting the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET. St. Brown’s been dealing with an abdominal injury that forced him to miss practice all week. If there was a game that you wouldn’t have to panic about not having your WR1, it would be today. The Panthers have struggled this season, and Jared Goff should spread the ball around.

#CARvsDET inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/IuaqMGTkh3 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023

St. Brown has been great so far this year. He’s on pace to have the best year of his career and to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL statistically. Through four games, St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns. It doesn't sound like this injury will keep him out a long time, so it should just be this week.

With St. Brown out, watch for a big game from Josh Reynolds. Depending on your league size, he should be on the waiver wire. Goff has gotten him the ball a ton even when Amon-Ra St. Brown is active. He will be the top target with St. Brown out today. Jameson Williams is returning from suspension this week, but I expect it to be some time before he finds his footing.