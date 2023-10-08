 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amon-Ra St. Brown is INACTIVE for Week 5 vs. Panthers

The Lions published their Week 5 inactives report, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Panthers. We break down what it means.

By Ben Hall
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be inactive today. The Lions are hosting the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET. St. Brown’s been dealing with an abdominal injury that forced him to miss practice all week. If there was a game that you wouldn’t have to panic about not having your WR1, it would be today. The Panthers have struggled this season, and Jared Goff should spread the ball around.

St. Brown has been great so far this year. He’s on pace to have the best year of his career and to be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL statistically. Through four games, St. Brown has 26 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns. It doesn't sound like this injury will keep him out a long time, so it should just be this week.

With St. Brown out, watch for a big game from Josh Reynolds. Depending on your league size, he should be on the waiver wire. Goff has gotten him the ball a ton even when Amon-Ra St. Brown is active. He will be the top target with St. Brown out today. Jameson Williams is returning from suspension this week, but I expect it to be some time before he finds his footing.

