Deshaun Watson injury: What status means for Week 4

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson assured the media during a Friday press gaggle that he would be “okay” after dealing with a shoulder injury all week. However, that’s not his decision alone, and the team may want to play it cautiously for its Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s listed as questionable on the injury report this week but is expected to play per Kimberley A. Martin.

Watson practiced in a limited role all week, but he didn’t do much throwing. In fact, he didn’t throw the ball at all during Wednesday’s session, and didn’t do much throwing on Friday either, according to local reporters.

We may have to wait until Sunday morning to know for sure about his status.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 4

The Browns are slight favorites at home, -1.5, but without Watson, the Ravens could flip that, despite dealing with their own spate of injuries. The under on 39 points already feels like the right way to go here, especially if Watson sits.

Without Watson, the Browns would turn to backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson. A fifth-round pick this year from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson had a strong camp and preseason, so much so that the Browns felt confident dealing Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals and making the rookie their backup. He’s a dual-threat quarterback with some real speed. This is not a great matchup to lean on him in fantasy lineups, but he’s intriguing enough to take a chance on if you need QB help or are playing in a contest with more than one signal caller in the lineup.