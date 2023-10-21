 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Predicting NBA All-Defensive first, second teams for 2023-24 season

Here’s our All-Defensive picks for the 2023-24 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
While many NBA players are recognized for their offensive abilities, the NBA All-Defensive teams do reward those who go the extra mile that side of the court. After all, it is half the battle. Unlike the All-NBA teams, All-Defensive teams have never been selected with positional constraints. The only rule change for the 2023-24 season is the threshold for games played, which sits at 65 to prevent healthy players from resting for too many games even if they don’t feel at 100%.

Here’s a look at our predictions for the All-Defensive first and second team for the 2023-24 NBA season.

All-Defensive First Team

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Jrue Holiday, Boston Celtics
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

All-Defensive Second Team

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

