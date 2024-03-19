What is MLB’s Seoul Series? When does it start? Is it part of Spring Training?

Major League Baseball has recently been endeavoring on a World Tour of sorts. Various sites around the world have hosted teams for regular season games, and Seoul, South Korea was chosen as the first of three locations in 2024. Two games will be held at the Gocheok SkyDome on Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21.

What is the Seoul Series?

The Seoul Series is part of the international World Tour that the MLB began in 2023. This will be the first of three international series scheduled for the 2024 season.

Where else is the MLB heading this year?

After Seoul in March, the Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play a two-game series in late April in Mexico City, and the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet up for a two-game series of their own in London in the early part of June.

What time are the games?

There is a hefty time difference between the United States and South Korea. First pitch on both Wednesday and Thursday is set for 6:05 a.m. ET. This would be 5:05 a.m. CT, 4:05 a.m. MT and 3:05 a.m. PT.

What channel will the games air on?

The games will air live on ESPN. A live stream will be available with a free trial to Fubo.tv.

Do the games count toward the regular season?

Weirdly, yes. Opening Day isn’t until March 28, but this two-game series between the Padres and Dodgers will indeed count toward each team’s regular season record. The weird part is that when they return to the U.S., both teams will still have two Spring Training games on their schedule that do not count before resuming regular season games on March 28.

Who are the projected starters?

Game 1: Yu Darvish (Padres) vs. Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers)

Game 2: Joe Musgrove (Padres) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers, MLB debut)