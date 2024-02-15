Why MLB’s new uniforms are driving players to file union complaints

Spring training is underway across Florida and Arizona, but rather than talking about depth chart battles or who is and is not in the best shape of their life, the topic on everyone’s lips for the last couple of days has been ... uniforms. Yes, uniforms: Specifically, the new Nike Vapor Premier uniforms, manufactured by Fanatics and making their big-league debut for the 2024 season. That debut immediately got off to a rocky start, both online and on the ground — with some players reportedly so frustrated that they’ve decided to reach out to the MLBPA about it.

First, some backstory. Though the uniforms were designed by Nike, and bear the iconic swoosh, all aspects of their actual production are handled by Fanatics — an apparel company that’s managed to hoover up licensing rights for just about every major North American sports league over the past few years. Fanatics took over as MLB’s uniform supplier in 2020, and a string of dissatisfied fans soon followed, alleging that the officially licensed products they ordered were of inexcusably poor quality. On the field, however, Fanatics was able to keep the players happy enough that no amount of bad reviews seemed to matter much.

That’s changed in a big way this spring, as players from all around the league have taken issue with the uniforms they’ve been given to start spring training. The complaints have run the gamut — from too-small lettering:

To changes in font and color:

Last year vs this year’s replica jersey offerings from the fine folks at MLB, Nike & Fanatics. Last year’s being on the left and this year’s on the right.



I have a lot to say, so bear with me here.



Let’s just rip the bandaid off right away with this year’s new jersey offerings pic.twitter.com/3IShhlj0nL — Bobby Mullins (@TheBobbyMullins) February 11, 2024

To how the pants fit:

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

According to a story in The Athletic, the MLBPA has begun to receive some complaints from members and has become involved in voicing concerns to the league.

In response, MLB and Nike have been on the defensive, putting out a press release on Tuesday that featured quotes from players about how allegedly great the new jerseys are. Far be it from me to call an MLB All-Star a liar, but many of them have the same energy as a hostage video:

“The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light and comfortable. It’s almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field — and so easy to move around in.” — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

“The jerseys this season are much more breathable, with vents on the numbers and better airflow all around. It’s really going to make a difference during those hot summer games when I’m in full gear.” — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

“These new uniforms fit better and feel lighter. I play fast and want to wear something that won’t pull when I’m running. Feeling free in the jersey is the best feeling in the world.” — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

It’s hardly a surprise that the powers-that-be would have a vested interest in insisting that, actually, everything was fine — much as it’s hardly a surprise that players who have endorsement deals with Nike would circle the wagons. But fans have been complaining about Fanatics’ shoddy quality for years now, and it appears to have finally trickled down to the players; there’s a reason these complaints have spread like wildfire in recent days, and it’s a reason that any social media user can see with their own eyes. It’s possible this all blows over in a few days without much in the way of lasting change — Fanatics and MLB are locked into a multi-year deal, and don’t have a ton of incentive to give here — but it’ll be interesting to see whether players choose to keep the pressure on.