Report: Shohei Ohtani clears out locker in Angels clubhouse

After a tumultuous trade deadline and a partially torn UCL, we now have the latest twist in the Shohei Ohtani saga: The two-way star has apparently cleared out his locker in the Los Angeles Angels’ clubhouse following the team’s loss to the Tigers on Friday night, per a report from beat writer Jeff Fletcher.

Shohei Ohtani has cleared out his locker in the #Angels clubhouse.



The Angels say they will have no information on what has happened until tomorrow. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 16, 2023

Several reporters sought clarification from team officials, but were told that an official update wouldn’t be available until Saturday.

Speculation surrounding Ohtani’s future had already reached a fever pitch as the Angels collapsed out of the playoff picture, but things ramped up even more after the was revealed to have suffered a partially torn UCL in his throwing elbow earlier this month. Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, confirmed last week that his client would need some sort of procedure in the future, but declined to comment on what that procedure might be — whether Tommy John or something less invasive — and when it might take place.

Since then, it’s been largely radio silence — especially with Ohtani out of the lineup in recent days while battling a strained oblique and largely unavailable to reporters. According to Fletcher’s report, Ohtani was spotted in the clubhouse before Friday’s game, and he took some swings in the cage to determine if he could make his return to action. After the game (an 11-2 Angels loss), Fletcher noticed that some of Ohtani’s belongings were packed in a bag, but says that many of the shoes, bats and other personal items that have filled his locker throughout the season were gone.

It’s unclear whether this simply means that Ohtani has finally decided to shut it down at the end of lost season or whether it has some broader significance as to his health or future. The 29-year-old is heading into his final two weeks under contract with the Angels, hitting .304 with 44 home runs and an OPS of 1.066 — plus a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA on the mound — in an effort that will almost certainly result in his second AL MVP Award in three years. His free agency already figured to be unprecedented, commanding a contract potentially up to $500 million or higher, and recent events have only added to the drama.