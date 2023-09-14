Rays vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays (90-57) and Baltimore Orioles (91-54), with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Orioles sit two games ahead of the Rays at the top of the AL East standings, so this pivotal four-game weekend series could decide both the division and the top seed in the American League. Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.96 ERA) will get the start for the Rays and go up against O’s starter Kyle Bradish (11-6, 3.03).

Tampa Bay has done its part to stay on Baltimore’s heels, winning seven of its last nine games heading into this crucial series. The Rays just picked up a big series victory against the AL Central-leading Twins earlier this week, as a Randy Arozarena ninth-inning homer lifted them to a 5-4 victory in yesterday’s finale.

Baltimore has dropped three of its last four ballgames heading into tonight and is trying to maintain some cushion between itself and Tampa Bay. The team lost its series against the Cardinals this week, being blanked by St. Louis in a 1-0 shutout loss last night. The O’s are entering a real tough stretch, as they will follow this this up with a three-game swing at the Astros.

Baltimore enters this game as a -142 moneyline favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Tampa Bay a +120 underdog. The total is set at 8.5.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Kyle Bradish

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Orioles local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Orioles -142, Rays +120

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.