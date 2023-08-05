Jose Ramirez, Tim Anderson trade punches in White Sox-Guardians game [VIDEO]

What’s better than a good, old fashioned brouhaha in the AL Central?

Late into tonight’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez decided to put up their dukes in the infield. Take a look.

It's fight night in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/3NEIpBEbSf — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

As you can see, Ramirez slid headfirst into second base and was declared safe. He took umbrage with Anderson standing over him for an extended period of times and after exchanging some pleasantries, they put their dukes up and started swinging. That cleared both benches and amazingly enough, Ramirez was able to connect a shot at Anderson while he was being held back.

But wait, there’s more!

THIS IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/afey03iuvC — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2023

Of course there were plenty of ejections following the melee and you gotta love an early August brawl. We’re still in the dog days of summer and both teams are under .500 and probably frustrated. We’ll see if there’s any more fracas from this game.