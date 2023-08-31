Reds claim OFs Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe off waivers

The Cincinnati Reds have claimed outfielders Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe off waivers, per Jeff Passan. Bader was most recently with the New York Yankees, but had been struggling this season. Renfroe was part of the surprise cuts that the Los Angeles Angels made on Tuesday.

Bader has played in 84 games for the Yankees this season. He is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 37 RBI. New York couldn’t figure out what to do with the center fielder. They tried leading him off and then dropping him in the order, but nothing was helping him get off the .202 batting average skid Bader had in August. With outfield prospects waiting in the wings, they sent him to waivers. Cincinnati has talented young infielders, so Bader will help bring a veteran presence to the team’s outfield.

Renfroe is batting .242 amid his worst season over the last three years. He has hit 31 doubles, but his 19 home runs and 56 RBI currently stand as career lows outside of the shortened 2020 season. Renfroe adds some useful depth to the roster and could fill in among the injuries for Cincinnati. At the very least, he and Bader provide options for the Reds as they look to make a playoff push with 27 games to go.