Angels hire Ron Washington as new manager

The Los Angeles Angels wrapped up their search for a new manager on Wednesday when they hired Ron Washington. He was most recently the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves but managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014. Washington will take over from Phil Nevin, who finished 119-149 over two seasons with the team.

Can confirm Ron Washington is the Angels new manager. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) November 8, 2023

Washington played from 1977-1989 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros. He was a coach with the Oakland Athletics from 1996-2006 and from 2015-2016 meaning he was with the franchise during the “Moneyball” season.

Washington was considered for the Braves’ managerial job in 2016, but the team ended up going with current manager Brian Snitker. Washington joined the team as the third base coach but was also used as a fielding coach, helping several of Atlanta’s up-and-coming players improve. Washington won the first World Series of his career with Atlanta in 2021.

Nevin and the Los Angeles front office were given a lot of grief for how they have mismanaged the talent they had on the roster, including Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Hopefully, Washington can bring his success to the Angels as they look for their first division title since 2014 and first playoff series win since 2009.