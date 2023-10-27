Diamondbacks lineup: Full batting order, pitcher vs. Rangers in Game 1 of World Series

After nearly seven rollicking months of baseball, the day is finally here: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers are set to kick off the 119th World Series on Friday night, with first pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington set for 8:03 p.m. ET. It’s not the matchup just about anyone expected — the 84-win D-backs are among the most improbable pennant winners ever, while the Rangers seemed dead in the water after a September swoon cost them the AL West — but both of these teams have proven they’re no flukes over three rugged postseason rounds. Who will come out on top and take home title? We’ll begin to find out on Friday night, as Arizona sends Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) to the mound against red-hot Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63).

Texas is a -170 favorite to win Game 1 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the D-backs coming in at +142. The run total is set at 8.5.

Arizona has submitted its starting nine for tonight’s game, so let’s see how they’ll line up against Eovaldi.

Diamondbacks starting lineup, World Series Game 1, Oct. 27

#Dbacks #WorldSeries Game 1 lineup--



RF Carroll

2B Marte

C Moreno

1B Walker

DH Pham

LF Gurriel

CF Thomas

3B Longoria

SS Perdomo



P Gallen — Arizona Diamondbacks | Stats & Info (@DbacksStatsInfo) October 27, 2023

Not much change here at all from Torrey Lovullo. Gabriel Moreno remains in the three-spot, while Tommy Pham heads back to DH duties and Evan Longoria gets another start at third base.