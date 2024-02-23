Saga involving new MLB uniforms reaches hilarious, sad new low

Nike has introduced new uniforms for the 2024 MLB season. Needless to say, the reviews have not been kind — that includes players, media and fans.

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

Nike is currently in the midst of a 10-year deal to be MLB’s official uniform provider which began with the 2020 season. There had been no real issues since the switch from Majestic to Nike. except for maybe the inclusion of on-jersey ads last season. But then Nike decided to switch things up for 2024.

Hasta hora el tema más candente en el inicio de los Spring Trainings son los uniformes que Nike/Fanatics/MLB han presentado para esta temporada con la tecnología: Nike Vapor Premier. #mlb #uniformes #uniforms #Nike #beisbol pic.twitter.com/oprO9exFLP — Carlos Rojas (@CRojasDesign) February 17, 2024

It should be noted that Fanatics is actually manufacturing these uniforms on behalf of Nike, but as Paul Lukas points out at Uni-Watch, they’re actually following Nike’s specs and making the much-derided uniforms from the same factory Majestic used to use.

Beyond looking cheap, with more standardized, smaller fonts, players have also been unhappy that pants could no longer be customized and there might even be a pant shortage, if you can believe that.

The next turn in MLB's Nike uniform saga? A pants shortage.



Beyond the see-through nature, design changes and inconsistent quality of the pants is the lack of quantity for teams to hand out.



More, from @stephenjnesbitt, @PJ_Mooney and @ctrent ⤵️https://t.co/f4eeM1sIKd pic.twitter.com/ymQOw02cgA — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 22, 2024

And now the latest indignity is the fact that many have noticed that the new pants may be ... uh ... slightly revealing.

The new MLB uniform pants made by Nike and Fanatics are so see-through that a player’s testicles went viral yesterday. The league needs to admit it screwed up and fix this mess ASAP. Free for all readers: https://t.co/RGPotp9KvY pic.twitter.com/FEc7SgU6kL — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 23, 2024

Jessica Smetana of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz joined Mike Golic Jr. and Mike Golic Sr. on GoJo and Golic on Friday and shared her thoughts on this new phenomenon.

She wasn’t even sure the pictures she was seeing on social media could be shown on the show because they are so graphic. The photo shown on GoJo and Golic was relatively tame, but Jessica said she saw some photos on social media that left little to the imagination. While not entirely sure if they were photoshopped or not, the fact that you could believe they were real leads Jessica to think that there is a real problem here.

Jessica has seen the downplaying of the uniform issue, but the main problem at hand appears to be the pants. Something has to be done about the pants. As GoJo points out, instead of balls and strikes, we’re just getting balls. And maybe something else that can’t be unseen. We’ll give the final word to DKN analyst Garion Thorne.

