Everything you need to know about where and how to watch DraftKings Network for FREE!

Since DraftKings Network first rolled out this past spring, we’ve been hard at work making it available in more places for our audience to find, watch, and spend some time at The Action Spot. And equally important, we also wanted to make sure that we did it in a way that’s 100% free to watch, with no subscription required.

There are now many ways to enjoy DraftKings Network, so we thought it would be helpful to provide an updated guide to ensure our all-in fans had the latest intel for how and where to watch their favorite DKN shows, and hopefully catch them in the places they’re already consuming their favorite content.

What’s the best way to watch? Well, that’s entirely up to you, but for starters here’s an easy three-step guide to help you queue up The Action Spot on your smart TV…

Three Easy Steps to Watch DraftKings Network

Go to the app store on your TV Download a free tv streaming app like the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, or Xumo Play Search “DraftKings Network” or find us in the “Sports” category (and don’t forget to favorite us wherever you watch).

Don’t have a smart TV? No problem. Simply plug a streaming device (e.g. Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Roku Streaming stick, etc) into your TV and follow steps 2 and 3 above. And of course, remember that DKN is always a click away right here on DraftKingsNetwork.com - simply click on Watch Now under the Shows button in the top navigation bar to watch live.

And finally, of course you can watch on your smartphone too if that’s your preference, just head to the Apple app store (for Roku and Xumo Play) and Google Play app store (for those and Samsung TV Plus) and repeat steps two and three.

It probably goes without saying (but here we are saying it anyway) that another reason we want to be available in more places is because we’ve got a lot of killer programming worth tuning into on a daily/weekly basis. For example, with fall and football comes the need for dedicated NFL pregame coverage, and we’ve got it like no one else. Every Sunday, our “Pregame Power-Up” block of programming from 8am-1pm ET is there to give football fans everything they need to conquer the main slate and beyond. Also recently, we’ve rolled out a diverse range of new shows including Pablo Torre Finds Out, ThomaHawk, as well as a reimagined morning lineup anchored by GoJo and Golic.

And while there won’t be a quiz about all of our programming at the end of this, we thought we’d hit you with a lightning round of facts as a reminder, anyway….

Four Things You Should Know About DKN

DKN is the Action Spot, built for all-in fans, by all-in fans. Our focus areas span betting, fantasy and fan content across all the major sports leagues and moments. Weekday programming includes 12+ hours/day of original content, highlighted by Gojo and Golic, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and The Lombardi Line. No horsin’ around on the weekends. We have 20 hours of original content highlighted by the “Sunday Pregame Power-Up” before NFL kickoff.

So there you have it. The only things left (for now) are to remind you to keep it locked on our X (Twitter) page for more updates, check out and subscribe to our YouTube channel for exclusive show clips, full episodes, and Shorts, find our full schedule of programming here, and catch up on your favorite shows by reading recaps and checking out exclusive clips via our Shows hub page. Happy watching!

