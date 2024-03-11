Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 11

We have six games tonight. Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis are out. Devin Booker and Devin Vassell are probable and should return to action. Jayson Tatum ($9,500), Jaylen Brown ($7,800), Derrick White ($6,600), Jrue Holiday ($6,100), Jerami Grant ($7,100) and RJ Barrett ($7,600) are questionable. Boston also plays tomorrow. I’d imagine that the Celtics rest a couple of players on Monday, and then the others on Tuesday. Whoever plays should be in a position to exceed salary expectations. Keep track of all the pertinent injury updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, CLE played last night. BOS and SAS play tomorrow.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. There is one double-digit favorite — DEN -14.5 over TOR. There is no game within two points. There are four home dogs - CLE, CHI, SAS and POR. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls ($12,400) - Luka will make $43 million next year then $46 million after that before a $48 million player option in 2026. With the way he’s currently playing (six straight 30-point triple-doubles and over 70 DKFP in 11 of the last 14 games), he’s worth? I don’t know but it’s probably a ridiculous figure. There are salary cap ramifications but maybe Mark Cuban sold his stake in the Mavericks because he figures Doncic will ask for a raise in the next year or so or threatens to hold out. Maybe Doncic will want to be the first player to own the team he’s playing for (take that, LeBron!). Hey, Cuban did sell Broadcast.com at the top of the dot com bubble then shorted the Nasdaq right after. Alright, I’m talking silliness but it’s par for the course when writing about Doncic because his play has been downright silly. Despite the high price tag, he’s exceeded point expectations 80% of the time. No one can match his floor/ceiling combo right now.

Other Options - Immanuel Quickley ($8,500), Cade Cunningham ($8,400), Jamal Murray ($8,200), Coby White ($7,900), Devin Vassell ($7,600), Caris LeVert ($6,700), Ayo Dosunmu ($6,300)

Value

Dalano Banton, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics ($5,100) – Banton has started the last four games and played 33, 30, 39 and 42 minutes. He’s put up 32.75, 29.25, 52.5 and 43.25 DKFP! Those last two games were without Jerami Grant ($7,100), who is questionable. Even if Grant plays, the price is a good one for the expected floor and volume. If Grant is out, the ceiling is 10x. Banton has attempted 16, 27, 13 and 20 shots, scoring 25 and 30 points in the two most recent contests. The beauty of his game, though, is that he grabs rebounds, dishes out dimes and racks up some defensive stats. Boston will likely be sitting some players, so their defense shouldn’t be as stifling.

Other Options - Vasilije Micic ($5,800), Scoot Henderson ($5,400), Malaki Branham ($4,700), Payton Pritchard ($3,800) if he starts, Sam Hauser ($3,600) if he starts, Craig Porter ($3,300)

Forward

Stud

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks ($8,200) – This game has the highest total on the slate at 233. The Bulls are also four-point home dogs. To keep up with Doncic and crew, DeRozan is going to have to do DeRozan things. Over the last four games, he’s gone for at least 43 DKFP with a high of 52. He’s played 42, 39, 39 and 38 minutes while garnering a usage rate in the 26 percent range.

Other Options - Jonathan Kuminga ($7,000), Caris LeVert ($6,700)

Value

Al Horford, Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers ($5,400) – Porzingis is out so Horford will more than likely start. Porzingis has missed 17 games this and Horford has started 15 of those. During that span, he’s gone for at least 30 DKFP eight times with three over 40. Those 40-burgers came early in the season but three of the last four times Horford has filled in for Porzingis, he’s gone for over 30 DKFP. There is a ton of uncertainty with the Celtics tonight, but Horford should be the one constant, playing and putting up close to 30 DKFP.

Other Options - Isaac Okoro ($5,000), Davis Bertans ($4,900), Georges Niang ($4,800), Simone Fontecchio ($4,700), Sam Hauser ($3,600) if he starts

Center

Stud

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors ($11,600) - What Doncic is doing this season is what Jokic was doing in the past. Jokic is still a threat to mess around on a nightly basis like Doncic and put up the most raw points, as evidenced by the 90.5 DKFP he went for against the Warriors seven games ago, but he just hasn’t been as consistent as Doncic. That said, he’s freaking Nikola Jokic and he can rarely be dismissed. With the Raptors depleted in the front court, Jokic should have his way. The only question is will he finish with more points than Doncic? It’s definitely possible but Doncic is the favorite due to his recent consistency.

Other Options - Victor Wembanyama ($10,500), Nikola Vucevic ($8,300)

Value

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs ($4,400) – TJD has exceeded point expectations 80% of the time this season and is averaging 1.15 DKFP per minute, but the playing time has been erratic. Something dramatic happened to the rotation two games ago, though, as Kevon Looney was a DNP in both games while TJD started the most recent contests. He only played 24 minutes but the trend is our friend here. Interestingly, the Spurs have boosted the FPPM to centers by a league-leading 19.21 percent over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Al Horford ($5,400), Luke Kornet ($3,300)

