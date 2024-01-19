Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 19

There are seven games tonight. Pascal Siakam ($8,100) will make his Pacers debut. Victor Wembanyama is sitting the front end of a back-to-back and Trae Young has been ruled out. Zach Collins ($5,700) would be a good play if he’s available. LeBron James ($9,500) is questionable but he’s not. Keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live.

As for back-to-backs, IND is the only team that played last night. ATL, CHA, PHI and SAS play on Saturday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has zero games with a total of at least 240. The highest total is in the IND/POR game at 238.5. There are zero double-digit favorites. There is one game within two points - NOP -1.5 over PHO. There are two home dogs - ORL and POR. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

D’Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets ($6,200) – I know, I know. It’s gross. Just a few weeks ago, Russell was putting up DKFP production in the low teens. He even went for 5.75 DKFP back in December. The usage and playing time were paltry, often below 20 minutes. Things started to change four games ago, though. He played 28 minutes, then has received 41, 36 and 36 in the three most recent contests. The usage rate has been 31%, 22% and 26% and he’s scored, dished out dimes and even contributed in the defensive categories. That all translated to 62.25, 30 and 40.5 DKFP. On the season, Russell is averaging 1.05 DKFP and if he continues to get the elevated playing time, then somewhere in the 30-DKFP range is viable, which is nice for the price. But, but, but, he’s shown the ability to access a ceiling and now faces a Nets team that has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 8.39%, with a 16.35% boost in treys.

Other Options - LaMelo Ball ($8,800), Anfernee Simons ($7,800), Dejounte Murray ($7,500), Terry Rozier ($7,200), Devin Vassell ($6,700)

Value

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers ($5,400) – Brogdon had been coming off the bench in the last five games he played, averaging 18.8 minutes. Then on Wednesday, Chauncy Billups flipped the script and moved Scoot Henderson ($7,000) to the bench, inserting Brogdon into the starting lineup. He said that he wanted to change it up because the team had been getting off to bad starts. Brogdon played 31 minutes and went for 34.25 DKFP. There’s a chance that Billups flips the script again, but I don’t see why he would, especially since the Blazers won their last game. Brogdon averages 1.07 DKFP per minute and now faces a Pacers team that is second in pace and 26th in defensive efficiency.

Other Options - TJ McConnell ($5,900), Tre Jones ($5,800), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($5,600), Trey Murphy III, Markelle Fultz ($4,900)

Forward

Stud

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets ($10,200) – I doubt I can get to Davis tonight because I’d prioritize Joel Embiid ($11,500) over him, but if paying up at forward, AD would be the way I’d go. He dominates at both ends of the court and literally stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis. He’s exceeded 60 DKFP 15 times with two over 70. Over the last three games, he’s put up 61.5, 59.75 and 61.75 DKFP, which included his second career triple-double. There really isn’t much to say. He’s awesome. Just pray to the injury gods.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($9,700), LeBron James ($9,500), Paolo Banchero ($9,000), Miles Bridges ($7,100), Jerami Grant ($6,800), Keldon Johnson ($6,400)

Value

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets ($3,500) – Champagnie has started the last 13 games. Yippeee! But he’s only averaged 18.9 minutes per game. yipee... In addition, he only averages 0.81 DKFP per minute. Poo hoo boo. So he will probably end up somewhere in the teens for DKFP, which isn’t bad considering the price. There is a chance for upside, though, as Champagnie has exceeded 20 DKFP seven times this season with two over 30, and now faces a Hornets team that is dead last in defensive efficiency.

Other Options - Jabari Walker ($5,500), Jeremy Sochan ($5,200), Cody Martin ($4,300)

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic ($11,500) – The fantasy hoops Iron Throne had a divot in the shape of Nikola Jokic’s butt because no one else was able to displace him. That is until now. Jokic has “slipped” a bit, averaging 1.72 DKFP per minute while Embiid is at 1.84 and has exceeded point expectations 90% of the time this season! He has failed to score at least 50 DKFP only twice this season and has put up at least 60 DKFP 21 times with nine of those over 70 and a high of 81.25. The floor/ceiling combo is the best with Embiid and he is who I will build around if paying up.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($11,300), Bam Adebayo ($8,700), Pascal Siakam ($8,100), Nic Claxton ($7,000)

Values

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets ($5,700) – Collins has missed the last nine games due to injury and, while he is officially listed as questionable, he is expected to play. With Wembanyama out, Collins should start. How many minutes he plays is the question. Earlier in the season, the minutes were all over the place, with a high of 39 and a low of 24. He may also be brought back slowly, so there is risk with rostering Collins. I think he gets somewhere in the low 20s, and that would be fine for his salary as he averages 1.05 DKFP per minute. There is upside if he gets close to 30 minutes, especially since the Hornets boost the FPPM to centers by a league-highest 22.36%. Back in December when Collins started for Wembanyama, he put up 41 DKFP. He also has a 45.75 and 53.5 DFKP game on the resume.

Other Options - Wendell Carter Jr. ($4,500), Larry Nance Jr. ($4,400), Onyeka Okongwu ($4,300)

