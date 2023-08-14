 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Fantasy Football top 150 Rankings

Pat Mayo breaks down and lists his 2023 fantasy football top 150 rankings.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo gives his full list of the top 150 players for 2023.

Last Updated: August 14

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Cooper Kupp
  4. Ja’Marr Chase
  5. Tyreek Hill
  6. Austin Ekeler
  7. Tony Pollard
  8. Nick Chubb
  9. Travis Kelce
  10. Davante Adams
  11. Saquon Barkley
  12. Derrick Henry
  13. Stefon Diggs
  14. CeeDee Lamb
  15. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  16. Bijan Robinson
  17. Joe Mixon
  18. A.J. Brown
  19. Jaylen Waddle
  20. Tee Higgins
  21. Garrett Wilson
  22. Calvin Ridley
  23. DeVonta Smith
  24. Chris Olave
  25. Rhamondre Stevenson
  26. Josh Jacobs
  27. Breece Hall
  28. Jonathan Taylor
  29. Najee Harris
  30. DK Metcalf
  31. Chris Godwin
  32. Cam Akers
  33. Alvin Kamara
  34. Patrick Mahomes
  35. Josh Allen
  36. Jalen Hurts
  37. DeAndre Hopkins
  38. Christian Watson
  39. Travis Etienne
  40. Mark Andrews
  41. TJ Hockenson
  42. JK Dobbins
  43. Alexander Mattison
  44. Jahmyr Gibbs
  45. James Cook
  46. Javonte Williams
  47. Mike Williams
  48. Mike Evans
  49. Amari Cooper
  50. Jerry Jeudy
  51. Deebo Samuel
  52. Brandon Aiyuk
  53. Terry McLaurin
  54. Marquise Brown
  55. Keenan Allen
  56. Drake London
  57. DJ Moore
  58. Aaron Jones
  59. Lamar Jackson
  60. Justin Fields
  61. Joe Burrow
  62. Miles Sanders
  63. Darren Waller
  64. George Kittle
  65. Kyle Pitts
  66. Dallas Goedert
  67. David Montgomery
  68. Isiah Pacheco
  69. Dameon Pierce
  70. Kenneth Walker
  71. Rachaad White
  72. Khalil Herbert
  73. James Conner
  74. Michael Thomas
  75. Diontae Johnson
  76. Michael Pittman
  77. Tyler Lockett
  78. George Pickens
  79. Christian Kirk
  80. Jahan Dotson
  81. Justin Herbert
  82. Trevor Lawrence
  83. Anthony Richardson
  84. DeShaun Watson
  85. Daniel Jones
  86. Jordan Addison
  87. Gabriel Davis
  88. Brandin Cooks
  89. Zay Flowers
  90. Jamaal Williams
  91. Rashaad Penny
  92. Samaje Perine
  93. D’Andre Swift
  94. Elijah Mitchell
  95. AJ Dillon
  96. Jerick McKinnon
  97. Brian Robinson
  98. Antonio Gibson
  99. Kenneth Gainwell
  100. Zach Charbonnet
  101. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  102. Treylon Burks
  103. Odell Beckham Jr.
  104. Rashod Bateman
  105. Courtland Sutton
  106. Quentin Johnson
  107. Skyy Moore
  108. Pat Freiermuth
  109. Tyler Higbee
  110. Evan Engram
  111. Jayden Reed
  112. Tyler Boyd
  113. Nico Collins
  114. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  115. Jaylen Warren
  116. Raheem Mostert
  117. Tyler Allgeier
  118. De’Von Achane
  119. Damien Harris
  120. Devin Singletary
  121. Tank Bigsby
  122. D’Onta Foreman
  123. Kadarius Toney
  124. Elijah Moore
  125. Robert Woods
  126. Jacobi Meyers
  127. Allen Lazard
  128. Jalin Hyatt
  129. Rashid Shaheed
  130. Michael Gallup
  131. Isaiah Hodgins
  132. Tank Dell
  133. DeVante Parker
  134. Van Jefferson
  135. Cordarrelle Patterson
  136. Chuba Hubbard
  137. Kendre Miller
  138. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  139. Jerome Ford
  140. Jeff Wilson
  141. Roschon Johnson
  142. Deon Jackson
  143. Chase Brown
  144. Chase Edmonds
  145. Gus Edwards
  146. Corey Davis
  147. Romeo Doubs
  148. Adam Thielen
  149. Paris Campbell
  150. Johnathan Mingo

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

