2023 Fantasy Football top 150 Rankings

Pat Mayo gives his full list of the top 150 players for 2023.

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: August 14

Justin Jefferson Christian McCaffrey Cooper Kupp Ja’Marr Chase Tyreek Hill Austin Ekeler Tony Pollard Nick Chubb Travis Kelce Davante Adams Saquon Barkley Derrick Henry Stefon Diggs CeeDee Lamb Amon-Ra St. Brown Bijan Robinson Joe Mixon A.J. Brown Jaylen Waddle Tee Higgins Garrett Wilson Calvin Ridley DeVonta Smith Chris Olave Rhamondre Stevenson Josh Jacobs Breece Hall Jonathan Taylor Najee Harris DK Metcalf Chris Godwin Cam Akers Alvin Kamara Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Jalen Hurts DeAndre Hopkins Christian Watson Travis Etienne Mark Andrews TJ Hockenson JK Dobbins Alexander Mattison Jahmyr Gibbs James Cook Javonte Williams Mike Williams Mike Evans Amari Cooper Jerry Jeudy Deebo Samuel Brandon Aiyuk Terry McLaurin Marquise Brown Keenan Allen Drake London DJ Moore Aaron Jones Lamar Jackson Justin Fields Joe Burrow Miles Sanders Darren Waller George Kittle Kyle Pitts Dallas Goedert David Montgomery Isiah Pacheco Dameon Pierce Kenneth Walker Rachaad White Khalil Herbert James Conner Michael Thomas Diontae Johnson Michael Pittman Tyler Lockett George Pickens Christian Kirk Jahan Dotson Justin Herbert Trevor Lawrence Anthony Richardson DeShaun Watson Daniel Jones Jordan Addison Gabriel Davis Brandin Cooks Zay Flowers Jamaal Williams Rashaad Penny Samaje Perine D’Andre Swift Elijah Mitchell AJ Dillon Jerick McKinnon Brian Robinson Antonio Gibson Kenneth Gainwell Zach Charbonnet Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Treylon Burks Odell Beckham Jr. Rashod Bateman Courtland Sutton Quentin Johnson Skyy Moore Pat Freiermuth Tyler Higbee Evan Engram Jayden Reed Tyler Boyd Nico Collins Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jaylen Warren Raheem Mostert Tyler Allgeier De’Von Achane Damien Harris Devin Singletary Tank Bigsby D’Onta Foreman Kadarius Toney Elijah Moore Robert Woods Jacobi Meyers Allen Lazard Jalin Hyatt Rashid Shaheed Michael Gallup Isaiah Hodgins Tank Dell DeVante Parker Van Jefferson Cordarrelle Patterson Chuba Hubbard Kendre Miller Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jerome Ford Jeff Wilson Roschon Johnson Deon Jackson Chase Brown Chase Edmonds Gus Edwards Corey Davis Romeo Doubs Adam Thielen Paris Campbell Johnathan Mingo

