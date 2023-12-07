DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Los Angeles Rams 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Rams to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Matthew Stafford 79 OVERALL – AWR 79 – SPD 74 – SAC 88 – MAC 83 – DAC 83 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Kyren Williams

POWER BACK: Darrell Henderson Jr.

SLOT WR: Cooper Kupp

SLOT CORNER: Cobie Durant

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Cobie Durant - 93 SPEED WR - Tutu Atwell - 93 SPEED ROLB - Byron Young - 92 SPEED WR - Puka Nacua - 92 SPEED WR - Cooper Kupp - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RE — Aaron Donald — 99 WR — Cooper Kupp — 95 RT — Rob Havenstein — 83 TE — Tyler Higbee — 81 WR — Puka Nacua — 80 MLB — Ernest Jones — 79 QB — Matthew Stafford — 79 RG — Kevin Dotson — 78 FS — John Johnson III — 77 CB — Ahkello Witherspoon — 76

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR COOPER KUPP

X – RAC ‘EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – PERSISTENT (Harder to knock out of The Zone)

RE AARON DONALD

X – BLITZ (On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (A larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SuperStars

WR PUKA NACUA

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

RB KYREN WILLIAMS

SS Trait – BRUISER (More powerful truck & stiff arm animations)

Depth Chart