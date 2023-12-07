DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Arizona Cardinals 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cardinals to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kyler Murray 78 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 92 – SAC 85 – MAC 79 – DAC 83 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: James Conner

POWER BACK: James Conner

SLOT WR: Rondale Moore

SLOT CORNER: Jalen Thompson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Marquise Brown - 97 SPEED WR - Rondale Moore - 94 SPEED QB - Kyler Murray - 92 SPEED CB - Marco Wilson - 92 SPEED SS - Budda Baker - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

SS – Budda Baker — 90 WR – Marquise Brown — 82 RB – James Conner — 81 TE — Zach Ertz — 81 WR — Rondale Moore — 80 FS — Jalen Thompson — 79 K – Matt Prater — 79 QB — Kyler Murray — 78 P – Blake Gillikin — 77 LT — D.J. Humphries — 77

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

FS BUDDA BAKER

SS Trait — MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait — UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)

Depth Chart