DraftKings 24 Madden Stream: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Buccaneers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Baker Mayfield 76 OVERALL – AWR 78 – SPD 82 – SAC 88 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rachaad White

POWER BACK: Ke’Shawn Vaughn

SLOT WR: Chris Godwin

SLOT CORNER: Christian Izien

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Trey Palmer — 95 SPEED WR — Deven Thompkins — 94 SPEED CB — Zyon McCollum — 93 SPEED MLB — Devin White — 91 SPEED CB — Jamel Dean — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LT — Tristan Wirfs — 92 MLB — Lavonte David — 90 FS — Antoine Winfield Jr. — 89 WR – Mike Evans — 89 DT — Vita Vea — 88 C — Ryan Jensen — 87 WR — Chris Godwin — 86 CB — Jamel Dean — 93 CB — Carlton Davis III — 81 MLB — Devin White — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR MIKE EVANS

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

MLB LAVONTE DAVID

X – RUN STUFFER (Block shedding is more effective vs. run plays)

SS Trait – LURKER (Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders)

SS Trait – DEFLATER (More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SuperStars

WR CHRIS GODWIN

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

RT TRISTAN WIRFS

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Begin the game with blocker resistance)

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

DT VITA VEA

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – B.O.G.O. (Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point)

FS ANTOINE WINFIELD JR.

SS Trait – TIP DRILL (Higher chance to catch tipped passes)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats and INTs)

