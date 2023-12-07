DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Carolina Panthers 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Panthers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Bryce Young 73 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 87 – SAC 86 – MAC 82 – DAC 80 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Miles Sanders

POWER BACK: Miles Sanders

SLOT WR: Adam Thielen

SLOT CORNER: Troy Hill

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB – Donte Jackson — 95 SPEED WR — D.J. Chark Jr. — 94 SPEED CB – C.J. Henderson — 93 SPEED CB — Jeremy Chinn — 93 SPEED CB — Jaycee Horn — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

ROLB — Brian Burns — 87 RE — Derrick Brown — 85 WR — Adam Thielen — 84 MLB — Shaq Thompson— 84 CB — Jaycee Horn — 83 MLB — Frankie Luvu — 83 RT — Taylor Moton — 81 CB — Donte Jackson — 80 LT — Ikem Ekwonu — 80 SS — Vonn Bell — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

ROLB BRIAN BURNS

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

RE DERRICK BROWN

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

Depth Chart