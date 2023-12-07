DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: New Orleans Saints 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Saints to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Derek Carr 76 OVERALL – AWR 74 – SPD 82 – SAC 83 – MAC 83 – DAC 84 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Alvin Kamara

POWER BACK: Jamaal Williams

SLOT WR: Chris Olave

SLOT CORNER: Alontae Taylor

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Rashid Shaheed — 95 SPEED CB — Alontae Taylor — 94 SPEED WR — Chris Olave — 93 SPEED CB — Marshon Lattimore — 92 SPEED CB — Paulson Adebo — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

MLB — Demario Davis — 93 CB — Marshon Lattimore — 91 SS — Tyrann Mathieu — 90 RT — Ryan Ramczyk — 89 LE — Cameron Jordan — 88 RB — Alvin Kamara — 86 WR — Chris Olave — 85 WR — Michael Thomas — 84 RB — Jamaal Williams — 83 SS — Marcus Maye — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB MARSHON LATTIMORE

X - SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – ON THE BALL (Grants improved reactions to runoff)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

LB DEMARIO DAVIS

X - REINFORCEMENT (Increases their chance of defeating run blocks and disrupting catches via tackles when in the zone)

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Better contested catching against RBs)

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)

SuperStars

NONE

Depth Chart