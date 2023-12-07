 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Atlanta Falcons 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Falcons’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook Updated
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Falcons to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Desmond Ridder 70 OVERALL – AWR 68 – SPD 88 – SAC 83 – MAC 79 – DAC 79 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

POWER BACK: Bijan Robinson

SLOT WR: Van Jefferson

SLOT CORNER: Dee Alford

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Scotty Miller — 96 SPEED
  2. CB — A.J. Terrell Jr. — 92 SPEED
  3. RB – Bijan Robinson — 91 SPEED
  4. CB — Jeff Okudah — 91 SPEED
  5. TE — Kyle Pitts — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. FS – Jessie Bates III — 93
  2. RG – Chris Lindstrom — 91
  3. CB – A.J. Terrell Jr. — 88
  4. RE – Grady Jarrett — 86
  5. TE – Kyle Pitts — 85
  6. RB – Bijan Robinson — 84
  7. LT — Jake Matthews — 84
  8. LE – Calais Campbell — 83
  9. DT – David Onyemata — 82
  10. WR – Drake London — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

FS JESSIE BATES III

X — SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)
SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (More catch knockouts and quicker reactions in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from the LoS and inside the numbers)
SS Trait - ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SuperStars

CB A.J. TERRELL JR.

SS Trait — INSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cut moves inside the numbers)
SS Trait — DEEP ROUTE KO (More catch tackle knockouts in man vs. deep routes)
SS Trait — DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

RB BIJAN ROBINSON

SS Trait — JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait — ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina upon successfully performing any skill move)

RG CHRIS LINDSTROM

SS Trait — FOOL ME ONCE (Gains blocking resistance faster)
SS Trait — SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

Depth Chart

Madden 24 Falcons Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Desmond Ridder
QB2 Taylor Heinicke
RB1 Bijan Robinson
RB2 Cordarrelle Patterson
RB3 Tyler Allgeier
FB1 Keith Smith II
WR1 Drake London
WR2 Mack Hollins
WR3 Van Jefferson
WR4 Khadarel Hodge
WR5 Scotty Miller
WR6 Cordarrelle Patterson
TE1 Kyle Pitts
TE2 Jonnu Smith
TE3 Mycole Pruitt
K1 Younghoe Koo

More From DraftKings Network