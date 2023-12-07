DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: New York Giants 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Giants to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Daniel Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 65 – SPD 87 – SAC 88 – MAC 82 – DAC 81 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Saquon Barkley

POWER BACK: Saquon Barkley

SLOT WR: Wan’Dale Robinson

SLOT CORNER: Cordale Flott

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Darius Slayton — 94 SPEED CB — Deonte Banks — 94 SPEED WR — Jalin Hyatt — 94 SPEED CB — Aaron Robinson — 93 SPEED CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

DT — Dexter Lawrence II — 95 RB — Saquon Barkley — 93 RE — Leonard Williams — 84 LT — Andrew Thomas — 90 TE — Darren Waller — 85 FS — Xavier McKinney — 80 K — Graham Gano — 79 ROLB — Kayvon Thibodeaux — 79 CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 78 MLB — Isaiah Simmons — 78

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB SAQUON BARKLEY

X – FIRST ONE FREE: High fakeout rate on the next juke, spin or hurdle

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Prevents fumbles while hurdling)

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill move)

DT DEXTER LAWRENCE

X – BLITZ: On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped out

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blockers resistance)

SuperStars

None

Depth Chart