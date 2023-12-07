 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: New York Giants 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Giants’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

Washington Commanders v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Giants to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Daniel Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 65 – SPD 87 – SAC 88 – MAC 82 – DAC 81 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Saquon Barkley

POWER BACK: Saquon Barkley

SLOT WR: Wan’Dale Robinson

SLOT CORNER: Cordale Flott

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Darius Slayton — 94 SPEED
  2. CB — Deonte Banks — 94 SPEED
  3. WR — Jalin Hyatt — 94 SPEED
  4. CB — Aaron Robinson — 93 SPEED
  5. CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 93 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. DT — Dexter Lawrence II — 95
  2. RB — Saquon Barkley — 93
  3. RE — Leonard Williams — 84
  4. LT — Andrew Thomas — 90
  5. TE — Darren Waller — 85
  6. FS — Xavier McKinney — 80
  7. K — Graham Gano — 79
  8. ROLB — Kayvon Thibodeaux — 79
  9. CB — Adoree’ Jackson — 78
  10. MLB — Isaiah Simmons — 78

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB SAQUON BARKLEY

X – FIRST ONE FREE: High fakeout rate on the next juke, spin or hurdle
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Prevents fumbles while hurdling)
SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill move)

DT DEXTER LAWRENCE

X – BLITZ: On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped out
SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blockers resistance)

SuperStars

None

Depth Chart

Madden 24 Giants Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Daniel Jones
QB2 Tommy DeVito
RB1 Saquon Barkley
RB2 Matt Breida
RB3 Deon Jackson
FB1 Daniel Bellinger
WR1 Sterling Shepard
WR2 Darius Slayton
WR3 Jalin Hyatt
WR4 Isaiah Hodgins
WR5 Parris Campbell
WR6 Wan'Dale Robinson
TE1 Darren Waller
TE2 Daniel Bellinger
TE3 Lawrence Cager
K1 Graham Gano

