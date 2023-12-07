DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Washington Commanders 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Commanders to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Sam Howell 75 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 82 – SAC 89– MAC 81 – DAC 81 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Antonio Gibson

POWER BACK: Brian Robinson Jr.

SLOT WR: Curtis Samuel

SLOT CORNER: Danny Johnson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Curtis Samuel — 94 SPEED CB — Emmanuel Flores Jr. — 94 SPEED WR — Terry McLaurin — 94 SPEED WR — Jahan Dotson — 92 SPEED RB — Antonio Gibson — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

DT — Jonathan Allen — 91 WR — Terry McLaurin — 91 CB — Kendall Fuller — 87 SS — Kamren Curl — 85 DT — Da’Ron Payne — 84 RB — Brian Robinson Jr. — 81 LT — Charles Leno Jr. — 81 WR — Curtis Samuel — 81 FS — Darrick Forrest — 80 CB — Benjamin St-Juste — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT JONATHAN ALLEN

X – MOMENTUM SHIFT (On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped)

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

SuperStars

WR TERRY MCLAURIN

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

