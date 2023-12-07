 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Washington Commanders 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Washington Commanders attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Commanders to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Sam Howell 75 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 82 – SAC 89– MAC 81 – DAC 81 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Antonio Gibson

POWER BACK: Brian Robinson Jr.

SLOT WR: Curtis Samuel

SLOT CORNER: Danny Johnson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR — Curtis Samuel — 94 SPEED
  2. CB — Emmanuel Flores Jr. — 94 SPEED
  3. WR — Terry McLaurin — 94 SPEED
  4. WR — Jahan Dotson — 92 SPEED
  5. RB — Antonio Gibson — 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. DT — Jonathan Allen — 91
  2. WR — Terry McLaurin — 91
  3. CB — Kendall Fuller — 87
  4. SS — Kamren Curl — 85
  5. DT — Da’Ron Payne — 84
  6. RB — Brian Robinson Jr. — 81
  7. LT — Charles Leno Jr. — 81
  8. WR — Curtis Samuel — 81
  9. FS — Darrick Forrest — 80
  10. CB — Benjamin St-Juste — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

DT JONATHAN ALLEN

X – MOMENTUM SHIFT (On-field opponents have their zone progress wiped)
SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)
SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

SuperStars

WR TERRY MCLAURIN

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)
SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)
SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

Depth Chart

Madden 24 Commanders Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Sam Howell
QB2 Jacoby Brissett
RB1 Brian Robinson Jr.
RB2 Antonio Gibson
RB3 Chris Rodriguez Jr.
FB1 Alex Armah Jr.
WR1 Terry McLaurin
WR2 Curtis Samuel
WR3 Jahan Dotson
WR4 Dyami Brown
WR5 Jamison Crowder
WR6 Byron Pringle
TE1 Logan Thomas
TE2 John Bates
TE3 Cole Turner
K1 Joey Slye

