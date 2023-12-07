DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Eagles to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jalen Hurts 90 OVERALL – AWR 94 – SPD 89 – SAC 93 – MAC 91 – DAC 88 – THP 86

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: D’Andre Swift

POWER BACK: Kenneth Gainwell

SLOT WR: Quez Watkins

SLOT CORNER: Bradley Roby

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Quez Watkins — 97 SPEED CB — Isaiah Rodgers — 94 SPEED CB — Kelee Ringo — 94 SPEED CB — Avonte Maddox — 92 SPEED CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — A.J. Brown — 96 RT — Lane Johnson — 96 C — Jason Kelce — 94 CB — Darius Slay Jr. — 93 LOLB — Haason Reddick — 91 FS — Kevin Byard III — 91 QB — Jalen Hurts — 90 TE — Dallas Goedert — 88 LT — Jordan Mailata — 88 WR — DeVonta Smith — 86

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB JALEN HURTS

X – RUN & GUN (Grants perfect passing while on the run)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – FAST BREAK (Improved blocking on designed QB run plays)

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)

SS Trait – ANCHORED EXTENDER (Higher chance to break the first sack by a blitzing DB)

WR A.J. BROWN

X – MAX SECURITY (High success rate on possession catches)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – WR APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes at any WR position)

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)

CB DARIUS SLAY JR.

X – SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Will dive for increased range on pass breakups and interceptions)

SS Trait – INSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers)

SuperStars

C JASON KELCE

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Dominant impact block wins on screen plays)

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Begin the game with blocker resistance)

RT LANE JOHNSON

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

SS Trait – FOOL ME ONCE (Gains blocking resistance faster)

LOLB HASSAN REDDICK

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zond plays)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

WR DEVONTA SMITH

SS Trait – RUNOFF ELITE (Grants more convincing runoffs)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

RB D’ANDRE SWIFT

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ballcarier)

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill moves)

DT JALEN CARTER

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

Depth Chart