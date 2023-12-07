DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Dallas Cowboys 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Cowboys to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Dak Prescott 89 OVERALL – AWR 87 – SPD 84 – SAC 92 – MAC 87 – DAC 90 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Tony Pollard

POWER BACK: Tony Pollard

SLOT WR: Brandin Cooks

SLOT CORNER: Jourdan Lewis

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — KaVontae Turpin — 95 SPEED WR — Brandin Cooks — 93 SPEED RB — Tony Pollard — 93 SPEED CB — Trevon Diggs — 93 SPEED CB — C.J. Goodwin — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RG — Zack Martin — 99 RE — Micah Parsons — 97 WR — CeeDee Lamb — 94 LE — Demarcus Lawrence — 92 LT — Tyron Smith — 92 QB — Dak Prescott — 89 CB — Trevon Diggs — 89 CB — Stephon Gilmore — 89 RB — Tony Pollard — 87 CB — Daron Bland — 85

SuperStar X-FACTORS

OLB MICAH PARSONS

X — UNSTOPPABLE FORCE — Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding.

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs)

SS Trait – SECURE TACKLER (Higher success rate on conservative tackles)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

WR CEEDEE LAMB

X — YAC ‘EM UP — Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SuperStars

QB DAK PRESCOTT

SS Trait – ANCHORED EXTENDER (Higher chance to break the first sack by blitzing DB)

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)

SS Trait – INSIDE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers)

RG ZACK MARTIN

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Dominant impact block wins on screen plays)

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

DE DEMARCUS LAWRENCE

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run shed against outside zone plays)

SS Trait – INSTANT REBATE (Successful block sheds grant a pass rush point)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves while rushing from the edge)

LT TYRON SMITH

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

CB TREVON DIGGS

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

CB STEPHON GILMORE

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

Depth Chart