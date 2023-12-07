DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Raiders to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jimmy Garoppolo 73 OVERALL – AWR 72 – SPD 82 – SAC 86 – MAC 85 – DAC 79 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Josh Jacobs

POWER BACK: Josh Jacobs

SLOT WR: Hunter Renfrow

SLOT CORNER: Nate Hobbs

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Jakorian Bennett - 96 SPEED CB - Tyler Hall - 92 SPEED WR - Tre Tucker - 91 SPEED RB - Zamir White - 91 SPEED WR - Davante Adams - 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LE — Maxx Crosby — 97 WR — Devante Adams — 94 RB — Josh Jacobs — 91 LT — Kolton Miller — 88 P — A.J. Cole III — 85 CB — Marcus Peters — 83 WR — Hunter Renfrow — 84 RB — Josh Jacobs — 84 LT — Kolton Miller — 84 MLB — Denzel Perryman — 82 QB — Derek Carr — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR DAVANTE ADAMS

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

LE MAXX CROSBY

X – RELENTLESS (Rush move attempts no longer cost points)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure)

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

SuperStars

RB JOSH JACOBS

SS Trait – BACKLASH (More tackler fatigue on non-consecutive tackles)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routs & improved catching from the backfield)

SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced zone objectives in the 2nd half)

Depth Chart