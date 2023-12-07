DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Denver Broncos 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Broncos to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Russell Wilson 78 OVERALL – AWR 76 – SPD 85 – SAC 88 – MAC 80 – DAC 84 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Javonte Williams

POWER BACK: Javonte Williams

SLOT WR: Jerry Jeudy

SLOT CORNER: Ja’Quan McMillian

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Demarri Mathis - 93 SPEED CB - Patrick Surtain II - 93 SPEED CB - Fabian Moreau - 92 SPEED RB - Jaleel McLaughlin - 92 SPEED WR - Marvin Mims Jr. - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB — Patrick Surtain II — 96 FS – Justin Simmons — 91 WR – Courtland Sutton — 84 LT — Garett Bolles — 83 RB — Javonte Williams — 82 WR – Jerry Jeudy — 82 RG — Quinn Meinerz —82 SS – Kareem Jackson — 81 WR – Tim Patrick Jackson — 80 MLB – Josey Jewell — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB PATRICK SURTAIN II

X – SHUTDOWN (Tigher coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man-to-man vs short routes)

SS Trait – TIP DRILL (Higher chance to catch tipped passes)

SuperStars

FS JUSTIN SIMMONS

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

Depth Charts