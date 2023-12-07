DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Chiefs to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Patrick Mahomes 99 OVERALL – AWR 98 – SPD 84 – SAC 98 – MAC 95 – DAC 87 – THP 97

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Jerick McKinnon

POWER BACK: Isiah Pacheco

SLOT WR: Kadarius Toney

SLOT CORNER: Trent McDuffie

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Mecole Hardman - 96 SPEED CB - L’Jarius Sneed - 94 SPEED WR - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - 94 SPEED RB - Isiah Pacheco - 93 SPEED SS - Justin Reid - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

QB – Patrick Mahomes — 99 TE – Travis Kelce — 99 LE – Chris Jones — 96 LG – Joe Thuney — 92 C – Creed Humphrey — 91 MLB – Nick Bolton — 86 RG– Trey Smith — 86 CB – Trent McDuffie — 85 CB — L’Jarius Sneed —84 RB – Isiah Pacheco — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB PATRICK MAHOMES

X – BAZOOKA (Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)

SS Trait – RED ZONE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy while throwing in the red zone)

SS Trait – NO-LOOK DEADEYE (Perfect accuracy on cross-body throws up to 20 yards)

SS Trait – HOT ROUTE MASTER (Four additional hot routes)

TE TRAVIS KELCE

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches versus single coverage)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Prevents fumbles while hurdling)

DT CHRIS JONES

X – MOMENTUM SHIFT (On field opponents have their zone progress wiped)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Larger area of effects for QB pressure and disruption)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – GOAL LINE STUFF (Quicker run sheds near the goal line)

SuperStars

RB ISIAH PACHECO

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ballcarrier)

C CREED HUMPHREY

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Begin the game with blocker resistance)

Depth Chart