DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Chargers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Justin Herbert 90 OVERALL – AWR 90 – SPD 85 – SAC 92 – MAC 88 – DAC 90 – THP 96

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Austin Ekeler

POWER BACK: Austin Ekeler

SLOT WR: Keenan Allen

SLOT CORNER: Asante Samuel Jr.

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Asante Samuel Jr. - 92 SPEED WR - Jalen Guyton - 92 SPEED CB - Michael Davis - 92 SPEED SS - Derwin James Jr. - 91 SPEED RB - Austin Ekeler - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

SS — Derwin James Jr. — 94 WR — Keenan Allen — 92 LOLB — Joey Bosa — 88 WR — Mike Williams — 88 LT — Rashawn Slater — 88 RB — Austin Ekeler — 87 C — Corey Linsley — 87 QB — Justin Herbert — 87 LOLB — Khalil Mack — 85 CB — Asante Samuel Jr. — 83

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR KEENAN ALLEN

X – MAX SECURITY (High success rate on possession catches)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS DERWIN JAMES JR.

X- REINFORCEMENT (Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SS Trait – UNFAKEABLE (Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves)

SS Trait – LUMBERJACK (Cut sticks guarantee tackles & add fumble chance)

SuperStars

LOLB JOEY BOSA

SS Trait – SWIM CLUB (Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

ROLB KHALIL MACK

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

QB JUSTIN HERBERT

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes)

SS Trait – SIDELINE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers)

SS Trait – HIGH POINT DEADEYE (Grants perfect accuracy on any high throws under 20 yards.)

RB AUSTIN EKELER

SS Trait – ENERGIZER (Replenish stamina after successful skill moves)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

SS Trait – GOAL LINE BACK (Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone)

WR MIKE WILLIAMS

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

Depth Chart