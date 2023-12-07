DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

QB RATING

Trevor Lawrence 80 OVERALL – AWR 77 – SPD 84 – SAC 89 – MAC 84 – DAC 85 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Travis Etienne Jr.

POWER BACK: Tank Bigsby

SLOT WR: Christian Kirk

SLOT CORNER: Tre Herndon

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Calvin Ridley - 93 SPEED WR - Jamal Agnew - 93 SPEED RB - Travis Etienne Jr. - 93 SPEED FS - Andre Cisco - 92 SPEED CB - Tyson Campbell - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Travis Etienne Jr. — 93 LOLB — Josh Allen — 89 MLB – Foyesade Oluokun — 88 TE – Evan Engram — 87 WR – Christian Kirk — 86 CB — Tyson Campbell — 85 RG – Brandon Scherff — 84 CB – Darious Williams — 84 WR – Calvin Ridley — 83 FS – Andre Cisco — 81

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB JOSH ALLEN

X — UNSTOPPABLE FORCE — (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SuperStars

RB TRAVIS ETIENNE JR.

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

MLB FOYESADE OLUOKUN

SS Trait – TACKLE SUPREME (Decreased takeout chance & better conservative tackles)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

RG BRANDON SCHERFF

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

SS Trait – MATADOR (Prevents dominant bull rush moves)

TE EVAN ENGRAM

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

QB TREVOR LAWRENCE

SS Trait – GUNSLINGER (Grants faster passing speed)

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)

Depth Chart