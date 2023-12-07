DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Tennessee Titans 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Titans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Will Levis 69 OVERALL – AWR 63 – SPD 80 – SAC 80 – MAC 74 – DAC 81 – THP 94

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Derrick Henry

POWER BACK: Derrick Henry

SLOT WR: Kyle Phillips

SLOT CORNER: Roger McCreary

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Caleb Farley — 95 SPEED CB — Sean Murphy-Bunting — 92 SPEED RB — Derrick Henry — 91 SPEED CB — Kristian Fulton — 90 SPEED SS — Terrell Edmunds — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB — Derrick Henry — 95 WR — DeAndre Hopkins — 89 RE — Jeffery Simmons — 88 P — Ryan Stonehouse — 82 LE — Denico Autry — 80 K — Nick Folk — 80 CB — Sean Murphy-Bunting — 80 RB — Tyjae Spears — 79 SS — Amani Hooker — 78 ROLB — Harold Landry III — 78

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RB DERRICK HENRY

X- FREIGHT TRAIN (Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt)

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – TANK (Breaks hit-stick tackles)

SS Trait – CLOSER (Reduced Zone objectives in the 2nd half)

SS Trait – BACKLASH (More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

SuperStars

RE JEFFERY SIMMONS

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – RUN STOPPER (Shed attempts are free on run plays)

Depth Chart