DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2024 Depth Chart

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Anthony Richardson 72 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 91 – SAC 81 – MAC 76 – DAC 76 – THP 95

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Jonathan Taylor

POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor

SLOT WR: Josh Downs

SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

RB - Jonathan Taylor - 94 SPEED WR - Ashton Dulin - 93 SPEED WR - Alec Pierce - 92 SPEED WR - Isaiah McKenzie - 92 SPEED QB - Anthony Richardson - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LG — Quenton Nelson — 90 CB — Kenny Moore II — 87 DT — Grover Stewart — 86 RB — Jonathan Taylor — 86 DT — DeForest Buckner — 89 WR — Michael Pittman Jr.— 85 LOLB — Shaquille Leonard — 85 RT — Braden Smith — 84 K — Matt Gay — 82 C — Ryan Kelly — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

RB JONATHAN TAYLOR

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – GOAL LINE BACK (Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone)

LG QUENTON NELSON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

Depth Chart