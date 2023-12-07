 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Indianapolis Colts 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Colts’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

By DK Playbook Updated
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Colts to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Anthony Richardson 72 OVERALL – AWR 69 – SPD 91 – SAC 81 – MAC 76 – DAC 76 – THP 95

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Jonathan Taylor

POWER BACK: Jonathan Taylor

SLOT WR: Josh Downs

SLOT CORNER: Kenny Moore II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. RB - Jonathan Taylor - 94 SPEED
  2. WR - Ashton Dulin - 93 SPEED
  3. WR - Alec Pierce - 92 SPEED
  4. WR - Isaiah McKenzie - 92 SPEED
  5. QB - Anthony Richardson - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LG — Quenton Nelson — 90
  2. CB — Kenny Moore II — 87
  3. DT — Grover Stewart — 86
  4. RB — Jonathan Taylor — 86
  5. DT — DeForest Buckner — 89
  6. WR — Michael Pittman Jr.— 85
  7. LOLB — Shaquille Leonard — 85
  8. RT — Braden Smith — 84
  9. K — Matt Gay — 82
  10. C — Ryan Kelly — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

NONE

SuperStars

RB JONATHAN TAYLOR

SS Trait – ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)
SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)
SS Trait – GOAL LINE BACK (Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone)

LG QUENTON NELSON

SS Trait – PULLER ELITE (Significantly increases the effectiveness of pull blocks)
SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

DT DEFOREST BUCKNER

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)
SS Trait – UNDER PRESSURE (Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption)

Depth Chart

Madden 24 Colts Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Anthony Richardson
QB2 Gardner Minshew II
RB1 Jonathan Taylor
RB2 Zack Moss
RB3 Trey Sermon
FB1 Jelani Woods
WR1 Michael Pittman Jr.
WR2 Alec Pierce
WR3 Josh Downs
WR4 Isaiah McKenzie
WR5 Juwann Winfrie
WR6 Ashton Dulin
TE1 Mo Alie-Cox
TE2 Alec Ogletree
TE3 Kylen Granson
K1 Matt Gay

More From DraftKings Network