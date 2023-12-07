DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Houston Texans 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Texans to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

C.J. Stroud 81 OVERALL – AWR 81 – SPD 82 – SAC 90 – MAC 85 – DAC 89 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Devin Singletary

POWER BACK: Dameon Pierce

SLOT WR: Noah Brown

Slot Corner: Jimmie Ward

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB – Derek Stingley Jr. — 93 SPEED CB — Tavierre Thomas — 92 SPEED CB — Shaquill Griffin — 91 SPEED WR – Tank Dell — 91 SPEED WR – Nico Collins — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LT — Laremy Tunsil — 95 SS — Jimmie Ward — 85 TE — Dalton Schultz — 83 RG — Shaq Mason — 83 CB — Steven Nelson — 82 LE — Will Anderson JR. — 82 QB — C.J. Stroud — 81 RB — Dameon Pierce — 81 MLB — Denzel Perryman — 79 FS — Jalen Pitre — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

QB C.J. STROUD

SS Trait – LOFTING DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on all lob & touch throws)

SS Trait – INSIDE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers)

SS Trait – FEARLESS (Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket)

LT LAREMY TUNSIL

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Dominant impact block wins on screen plays)

WR NICO COLLINS

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

Depth Chart