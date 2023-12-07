DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Steelers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kenny Pickett 72 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 81 – SAC 87 – MAC 82 – DAC 80 – THP 87

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Jaylen Warren

POWER BACK: Najee Harris

SLOT WR: Allen Robinson II

SLOT CORNER: Chandon Sullivan

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Calvin Austin III - 95 SPEED CB - James Pierre - 93 SPEED RB - Anthony McFarland - 91 SPEED WR - Miles Boykin - 91 SPEED FS - Minkah Fitzpatrick - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LOLB — T.J. Watt — 97 FS — Minkah Fitzpatrick — 93 RE — Cameron Heyward — 91 ROLB — Alex Highsmith — 86 TE — Pat Freiermuth — 84 WR — Diontae Johnson — 83 RB — Najee Harris — 83 MLB — Chris Boswell — 82 WR — George Pickens — 82 CB — Patrick Peterson — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

LOLB T.J. WATT

X- UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

DE CAMERON HEYWARD

X- FEARMONGER (Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker)

SS Trait – INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SuperStars

FS MINKAH FITZPATRICK

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – TIP DRILL (Higher chance to catch tipped passes)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

Depth Chart