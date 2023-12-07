DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Baltimore Ravens 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Ravens to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Lamar Jackson 91 OVERALL – AWR 92 – SPD 96 – SAC 89 – MAC 86 – DAC 85 – THP 93

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: J.K. Dobbins

POWER BACK: Gus Edwards

SLOT WR: Nelson Agholor

SLOT CORNER: Arthur Maulet

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

QB - Lamar Jackson - 96 SPEED WR - Devin Duvernay - 94 SPEED RB - Keaton Mitchell - 93 SPEED WR - Zay Flowers - 93 SPEED CB - Marlon Humphrey - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

MLB — Roquan Smith — 96 QB — Lamar Jackson — 95 TE — Mark Andrews — 94 CB — Marlon Humphrey — 92 K — Justin Tucker — 91 LT — Ronnie Stanley — 89 FS — Marcus Williams — 86 SS – Kyle Hamilton — 85 RG — Kevin Zeitler — 84 DT — Michael Pierce — 84

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB LAMAR JACKSON

X – TRUZZ (Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Grants steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – TIGHT OUT (Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage)

SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Improved blocking on designed QB runs)

TE MARK ANDREWS

X – YAC EM UP (Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE (Better route running and catching vs. LBs)

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

MLB ROQUAN SMITH

X – REINFORCEMENT (Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – TACKLE SUPREME (Decreased takeout chance & better conservative tackles)

SS Trait – DEFLATOR (More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles)

SS KYLE HAMILTON

X – REINFORCEMENT (Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SuperStars

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)

SS Trait – INDIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers)

LT RONNIE STANLEY

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – SECURE PROTECTOR (Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves)

K JUSTIN TUCKER

SS Trait – ZEN KICKER (Slower kicking meter for all kicks over 45 yards)

SS Trait – CLUTCH KICKER (Immune to the ‘Ice the Kicker’ effect)

Depth Chart