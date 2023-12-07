DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Cleveland Browns 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Browns to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Deshaun Watson 75 OVERALL – AWR 64 – SPD 84 – SAC 84 – MAC 79 – DAC 82 – THP 92

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Nick Chubb

POWER BACK: Kareem Hunt

SLOT WR: Elijah Moore

SLOT CORNER: Greg Newsome II

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Marquise Goodwin - 95 SPEED CB - Denzel Ward - 94 SPEED WR - Jakeem Grant Sr. - 93 SPEED CB - Greg Newsome II - 93 SPEED WR - Amari Cooper - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RE — Myles Garrett — 98 RB — Nick Chubb — 97 WR — Amari Cooper — 90 CB — Denzel Ward — 89 LG — Joel Bitonio — 89 RG — Wyatt Teller — 86 LE — Za’Darius Smith — 85 TE — David Njoku — 84 CB — Greg Newsome II — 83 SS — Grant Delpit — 82

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RE MYLES GARRETT

X – UNSTOPPABLE FORCE (Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – EL TORO (Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points)

SS Trait – STRIP SPECIALIST (Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball)

RB NICK CHUBB

X – WRECKING BALL (High success rate on trucks and stiff arms)

SS Trait – BALANCE BEAM (Avoid stumbling as a ballcarrier)

SS Trait – BRUISER (More powerful truck & stiff arm animations)

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled)

SuperStars

WR AMARI COOPER

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

RG WYATT TELLER

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

CB DENZEL WARD

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – DEEP ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes)

RG ZA’DARIUS SMITH

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WR’s, TE’s and RB’s)

SS Trait – MR. BIG STOP (Starts 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT ELITE (Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure)

TE DAVID NJOKU

SS Trait – TE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

Depth Chart