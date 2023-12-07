DraftKings 24 Madden Stream: New England Patriots 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.
QB RATING
Mac Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 83 – SAC 90 – MAC 80 – DAC 81 – THP 85
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN RB: Rhamondre Stevenson
POWER BACK: Ezekiel Elliott
SLOT WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster
SLOT CORNER: Christian Gonzalez
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR - Tyquan Thornton - 96 SPEED
- CB - Christian Gonzalez - 93 SPEED
- WR - Jalen Reagor - 93 SPEED
- CB - Marcus Jones - 93 SPEED
- CB - Jonathan Jones - 92 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- LOLB — Matthew Judon — 90
- LT — Trent Brown — 87
- SS – Jabrill Peppers — 86
- SS — Kyle Dugger — 84
- MLB — Ja’Whaun Bentley — 83
- CB — Jonathan Jones — 82
- RT – Mike Onwenu — 82
- WR — Kendrick Bourne — 81
- CB – Christian Gonzalez — 80
- C – David Andrews — 80
SuperStar X-FACTORS
None
SuperStars
LB MATTHEW JUDON
SS Trait – DEMORALIZER (Hit-sticking the ball carrier wipes their zone progress)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)
Depth Chart
Madden 24 Patriots Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Mac
|Jones
|QB2
|Bailey
|Zappe
|RB1
|Rhamondre
|Stevenson
|RB2
|Ezekiel
|Elliott
|RB3
|Ty
|Montgomery II
|FB1
|Mike
|Gesicki
|WR1
|Kendrick
|Bourne
|WR2
|DeVante
|Parker
|WR3
|JuJu
|Smith-Schuster
|WR4
|Demario
|Douglas
|WR5
|Tyquan
|Thornton
|WR6
|Jalen
|Reagor
|TE1
|Hunter
|Henry
|TE2
|Mike
|Gesicki
|TE3
|Pharaoh
|Brown
|K1
|Chad
|Ryland