DraftKings 24 Madden Stream: New England Patriots 2024 Depth Chart

QB RATING

Mac Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 83 – SAC 90 – MAC 80 – DAC 81 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

POWER BACK: Ezekiel Elliott

SLOT WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster

SLOT CORNER: Christian Gonzalez

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR - Tyquan Thornton - 96 SPEED CB - Christian Gonzalez - 93 SPEED WR - Jalen Reagor - 93 SPEED CB - Marcus Jones - 93 SPEED CB - Jonathan Jones - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

LOLB — Matthew Judon — 90 LT — Trent Brown — 87 SS – Jabrill Peppers — 86 SS — Kyle Dugger — 84 MLB — Ja’Whaun Bentley — 83 CB — Jonathan Jones — 82 RT – Mike Onwenu — 82 WR — Kendrick Bourne — 81 CB – Christian Gonzalez — 80 C – David Andrews — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

LB MATTHEW JUDON

SS Trait – DEMORALIZER (Hit-sticking the ball carrier wipes their zone progress)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

Depth Chart