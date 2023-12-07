 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DraftKings 24 Madden Stream: New England Patriots 2024 Depth Chart

DK Playbook provides the Patriots’ attribute ratings, special abilities and depth chart for the 2024 Madden Streams.

New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Patriots to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Mac Jones 71 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 83 – SAC 90 – MAC 80 – DAC 81 – THP 85

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

POWER BACK: Ezekiel Elliott

SLOT WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster

SLOT CORNER: Christian Gonzalez

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

  1. WR - Tyquan Thornton - 96 SPEED
  2. CB - Christian Gonzalez - 93 SPEED
  3. WR - Jalen Reagor - 93 SPEED
  4. CB - Marcus Jones - 93 SPEED
  5. CB - Jonathan Jones - 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

  1. LOLB — Matthew Judon — 90
  2. LT — Trent Brown — 87
  3. SS – Jabrill Peppers — 86
  4. SS — Kyle Dugger — 84
  5. MLB — Ja’Whaun Bentley — 83
  6. CB — Jonathan Jones — 82
  7. RT – Mike Onwenu — 82
  8. WR — Kendrick Bourne — 81
  9. CB – Christian Gonzalez — 80
  10. C – David Andrews — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

None

SuperStars

LB MATTHEW JUDON

SS Trait – DEMORALIZER (Hit-sticking the ball carrier wipes their zone progress)
SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

Depth Chart

Madden 24 Patriots Depth Chart

Position First Name Last Name
Position First Name Last Name
QB1 Mac Jones
QB2 Bailey Zappe
RB1 Rhamondre Stevenson
RB2 Ezekiel Elliott
RB3 Ty Montgomery II
FB1 Mike Gesicki
WR1 Kendrick Bourne
WR2 DeVante Parker
WR3 JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR4 Demario Douglas
WR5 Tyquan Thornton
WR6 Jalen Reagor
TE1 Hunter Henry
TE2 Mike Gesicki
TE3 Pharaoh Brown
K1 Chad Ryland

