DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Buffalo Bills 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Bills to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Josh Allen 92 OVERALL – AWR 86 – SPD 88 – SAC 92 – MAC 88 – DAC 87 – THP 99

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: James Cook

POWER BACK: Latavius Murray

SLOT WR: Khalil Shakir

Slot Corner: Taron Johnson

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Kaiir Elam - 93 SPEED RB - James Cook - 92 SPEED WR - Stefon Diggs - 92 SPEED RB - Ty Johnson - 92 SPEED WR - Gabe Davis - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Stefon Diggs — 97 QB — Josh Allen — 92 FS – Micah Hyde — 90 CB – Tre’Davious White — 90 RE – Von Miller — 90 SS – Jordan Poyer — 88 ROLB – Matt Milano — 87 LT – Dion Dawkins — 84 WR – Gabe Davis — 84 LE – Greg Rousseau — 84

SuperStar X-FACTORS

QB JOSH ALLEN

X – BAZOOKA (Max throwing distance increased by 15+ yards)

SS Trait – FASTBREAK (Improved blocking on designed QB runs)

SS Trait – DASHING DEADEYE (perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards)

SS Trait – PASS LEAD ELITE (Increased throw power when leading bullet passes)

WR STEFON DIGGS

X – RAC ’EM UP (Wins RAC catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

SS Trait – GRAB-N-GO (Quicker turning/change-of-direction after a RAC catch)

CB TRE’DAVIOIUS WHITE

X – SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage and more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

ROLB MATT MILANO

X – REINFORCEMENT (Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches)

SS Trait – OUT MY WAY (Dominant impact block wins vs. WR’s, RB’s and TE’s)

SS Trait – DEMORALIZER (Hit-sticking the ballcarrier wipes their zone progress)

SuperStars

FS MICAH HYDE

SS Trait – MEDIUM ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. medium routes)

SS Trait – PICK ARTIST (Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns)

SS JORDAN POYER

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ZONE KO (Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones)

Depth Chart