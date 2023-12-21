DraftKings Pick6: What States You Can Play

Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama are the latest states to offer DraftKings Pick6 for DraftKings fantasy players!

With the addition of VA, NC and AL, there are now 24 states in which Pick6 is available:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

District of Columbia

Delaware

Georgia

Indiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Virgina

West Virginia

Wisconsin

What is DraftKings Pick6?

DraftKings Pick6 is a peer-to-peer fantasy sports variant. Participants compete against each other by building lineups of athletes (called a “Pick Set”) in a single sport and selecting whether or not their chosen athletes will outperform a statistical projection during real-world sporting events. The goal for participants is to make more correct picks than the other participants in each contest. Winning entries receive a share of the available prizes.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid only in states where DraftKings Pick6 operates. Void where prohibited. For entertainment purposes only. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. See terms at pick6.draftkings.com.